Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices drop as traders wait for G20, OPEC+ meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:15am EDT
A pumpjack is seen at sunset outside Scheibenhard, near Strasbourg

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday to erase some of the previous session's strong gains, as traders wait for the G20 summit in Japan and for a meeting of OPEC and other crude producers to decide on an extension of output cuts.

Brent crude futures were down 42 cents, or 0.6%, at $66.07 by 0658 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 33 cents, or 0.6%, at $59.05.

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday to their highest in about a month, buoyed by U.S. government data showing a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stocks as exports hit a record-high and surprise drops in refined product stockpiles.

However, traders said concerns that a hoped-for breakthrough on trade at the G20 may not eventuate and some nervousness about continued output cuts were crimping follow-through buying.

"Investors are split as what to expect from the G20, a positive reset to trade talks ... could do wonders in the short-term for the demand-side argument for higher crude prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit that starts on Friday in Osaka, Japan to seek a breakthrough in negotiations to end a trade war that has been hitting global economic growth.

Trump said on Wednesday that a deal was possible but also spoke of a Plan B that would involve reducing business ties with China.

"With Trump stirring up trade war dust via "Plan B" there is still that element of the unknown," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets in Bangkok.

Almost immediately after the G20 summit ends on Saturday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets on Monday to discuss an extension of production cuts to support prices.

The day after that OPEC members meet with other producers including Russia in a grouping known as OPEC+, which agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan. 1. The agreement is due to expire on June 30.

Crude inventories in the United States, the largest producer and consumer of oil, fell 12.8 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, far surpassing analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.

That was the most since September 2016, according to the statistical arm of the Department of Energy.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd). Overall crude exports rose to 3.8 million bpd, beating the previous record of 3.6 million bpd in February.


(Graphic on U.S. stockpiles:https://tmsnrt.rs/2XkQF8e

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)

By Aaron Sheldrick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Strong economic relations with Turkey are in Hungary's fundamental interests
PU
08:41aChina opposes U.S. abuse of export control, urges cooperation
RE
08:41aMorocco's Tangier port to become Mediterranean's largest
RE
08:40aPetronas-Saudi JV to restart crude unit at Malaysia refinery in July -sources
RE
08:29aZambia directs state power firm to take cost-cutting measures
RE
08:26aSlumbering FX confounds traders, prompts fear of rude awakening
RE
08:25aDollar builds on rebound as hopes rise for U.S.-China trade truce
RE
08:25aSouth Africa's rand slips in profit-taking ahead of G20 summit
RE
08:24aSpanish inflation falls to lowest level since end 2016 in June
RE
08:23aDollar builds on rebound as hopes rise for U.S.-China trade truce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About