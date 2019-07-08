Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 11:54pm EDT
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil fell on Tuesday amid worries over the outlook for demand after the latest signs that international trade disputes have been dragging on the global economy, although the potential for conflicts in the Middle East offered support to prices.

Brent crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $63.90 a barrel by 0343 GMT. They fell 12 cents on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $57.41 a barrel. They rose 15 cents in the previous session.

Oil prices are being pressured by ongoing worries about demand as the U.S.-China trade war, heading into its second year, dampens prospects for global economic growth, which strongly impacts oil demand growth. The countries are the world's two largest oil consumers.

Japan's core machinery orders fell by the most in eight months, data showed on Monday, in a sign the global trade tensions are taking a toll on corporate investment.

Japanese government figures on Tuesday also showed that real wages in the country fell for a fifth straight month. The country is the fourth-largest crude user in the world.

"The weaker global economic outlook is keeping oil prices under downward pressure, but tensions in the Middle East are enhancing awareness to possible supply risk and should keep a floor under oil in the medium term," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets in Bangkok.

Iran on Monday threatened to restart deactivated centrifuges and step up its enrichment of uranium to 20% in a move that further threatens the 2015 nuclear agreement that Washington abandoned last year.

Washington has imposed sanctions that eliminate benefits Iran was meant to receive in return for agreeing to curbs on its nuclear program under the 2015 deal with world powers.

The confrontation has brought the United States and Iran close to conflict. Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump called off air strikes at the last minute in retaliation for Iran shooting down a U.S. drone over the Gulf, which followed attacks on two oil product tankers in the nearby Gulf of Oman by unidentified assailants. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said growth in U.S. shale production was likely to outpace that of global demand at least through 2020, limiting gains in oil prices despite output curbs led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Industry and government data for release later on Tuesday and on Wednesday is expected to show that U.S. crude stockpiles fell for a fourth consecutive week, dropping 3.6 million barrels, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.


(Graphic: U.S. Oil drilling and storage -https://tmsnrt.rs/2Ino66i

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -1.03% 205.75 Delayed Quote.23.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 63.93 Delayed Quote.16.66%
WTI 0.02% 57.43 Delayed Quote.27.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aAsia stocks fall to two-week low as hopes fade for big Fed rate cut, tech stocks drag
RE
12:06aU.S. says its producers harmed by some structural steel imports
RE
07/08Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes
RE
07/08Philippines sets second round of mining industry audit
RE
07/08Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes
RE
07/08Indonesia's retail sales growth accelerates to 7.7% in May
RE
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/08U.S. SEC defends pace of Volkswagen suit after emissions scandal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
3J SAINSBURY PLC : UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC
4S&P 500 : And the No. 1 Stock-Fund Manager Is... -- Journal Report
5SK HYNIX INC : Japan pushes back against Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About