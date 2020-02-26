Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices drop to lowest in more than a year as coronavirus spreads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 03:26pm EST
Pumpjacks are seen against the setting sun at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

Oil prices fell to their lowest in more than a year on Wednesday after hundreds of new coronavirus cases reported in Europe and the Middle East stoked fears that energy demand would decline, and on concerns that the virus could spread across the United States.

Brent crude settled at $53.43 a barrel, shedding $1.52, or 2.77%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $48.73 a barrel, down $1.17, or 2.34%. Earlier in the session, both benchmarks hit their lowest since January 2019, with Brent sinking to $53.03 a barrel and WTI dipping to $48.30.

Oil followed equities lower after reports that 83 people were being monitored in New York for possible coronavirus exposure.

"Every time a headline comes out, especially one regarding new cases in the U.S. such as New York, that comes in and forces additional selling and pushes normal fundamental input to the sidelines," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

First cases of the virus were confirmed in countries including Greece, Georgia and Brazil, while authorities enacted more travel restrictions and quarantines across multiple continents.

The U.S. heating oil crack reached its lowest since 2017, reflecting reduced diesel demand due to the virus spread.

Prices briefly turned positive after the U.S. government reported a drop in gasoline inventories last week. Crude stocks grew by 452,000 barrels to 443.3 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, which was less than the 2-million-barrel rise analysts had expected. [EIA/S]

"It's still all about the virus here," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. "It's going to be hard for risk assets to gather momentum."

Goldman Sachs cut its 2020 oil demand growth forecast to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 1.2 million bpd, and lowered its Brent forecast to $60 a barrel from $63.

Authorities around the world battled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has now been found in at least 30 countries.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief said while the sudden rise in novel coronavirus cases was "deeply concerning," the virus could still be contained and did not amount to a pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will hold a news conference on the coronavirus at 6 p.m.

Germany's economy is nearing stagnation due to the outbreak, the DIW economic institute said on Wednesday.

The market was also watching for possible deeper output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

OPEC+ are due to meet in Vienna over March 5-6.

"Yet there is no guarantee that buyers will emerge out of the woodwork even if OPEC+ further tightens the oil spigots," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

The International Energy Agency's (IEA) outlook on global oil demand growth has fallen to its lowest level in a decade, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Laura Sanicola in New York. Editing by Tom Brown, David Gregorio and Diane Craft)

By Laila Kearney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.37% 4.8374 Delayed Quote.5.70%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.63% 216.21 Delayed Quote.-5.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.46% 53.53 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.30% 65.4446 Delayed Quote.5.42%
WTI -2.73% 48.78 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:45pStocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
03:45pCourt Rules Trump Can Withhold Funds From Sanctuary States, New York City -- Update
DJ
03:43pStocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
03:42pNSF NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION : Decarbonizing your ride for a more stable climate
PU
03:42pCOVIA : San Juan Facility Brings Home a WHC Conference Prize
PU
03:42pStocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
03:38pEU open to more spending in countries hit by coronavirus outbreak
RE
03:29pOil prices drop to lowest in more than a year as coronavirus spreads
RE
03:27pOil prices drop to lowest in more than a year as coronavirus spreads
RE
03:26pOil prices drop to lowest in more than a year as coronavirus spreads
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices drop to lowest in more than a year as coronavirus spreads
2Stocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Profit rise lifts Peugeot shares ahead of Fiat merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group