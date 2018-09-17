Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices ease as trade row clouds demand outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 03:13am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates at sunset in an oil field in Midland

BEIJING (Reuters) - Global oil prices eased in early Asian trading on Monday on concerns that the United States is poised to impose additional tariffs on China, outweighing supply fears from upcoming sanctions on Iran.

Brent crude oil futures dipped 16 cents, or 0.2 percent to $77.93 a barrel by 0035 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 20 cents or 0.3 percent, to $68.79 a barrel.

"The market's expectation of shortages has cooled after data from last week showed increases in supplies, while investors have lowered the outlook for oil demand," said Wang Xiao, head of crude research with Guotai Junan Futures.

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion on Chinese imports as early as Monday, a senior administration official told Reuters on Saturday.

The escalating trade row is raising concerns about the potential for slower growth in oil consumption, offsetting supply concerns stemming from upcoming U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme.

Refiners in India, Iran's second largest crude buyer will cut their monthly crude loadings from Iran for September and October by nearly half from earlier this year.

Also weighing on oil prices, U.S. drillers added two oil rigs in the week to Dec. 1, bringing the total count up to 749, the highest since September, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-OL-USA-BHI>

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.71% 12.68 Delayed Quote.-27.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aMusk says Tesla has gone from 'production hell' to 'delivery logistics hell'
RE
04:22aUK consumers remain most upbeat since 2015 - IHS Markit
RE
04:22aUK consumer spending grows at fastest pace since January - Visa
RE
04:21aELON MUSK : Musk
RE
04:18aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Da Nang realty gets a fillip from tourism growth
PU
03:25aUSD Partners moving ahead with Canada crude by rail expansion
RE
03:18aAs its trading debut looms, China's Meituan locked in battle of super-apps
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aOil prices ease as trade row clouds demand outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL NICKEL CORP : ROYAL NICKEL : RNC Doubles Strike Length of High Grade Coarse Gold Structure from New Deve..
2BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Português, S.A. informs about update of the calendar o..
3SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINO GAS & ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
4Meredith Corp to sell Time media brand to Marc and Lynne Benioff
5LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD : Lithium Power International Ltd ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (EIA) SUBMI..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.