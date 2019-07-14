Log in
Oil prices edge down ahead of expected weak China data

07/14/2019 | 08:57pm EDT
A horizontal drilling rig on a lease owned by Parsley Energy operates at sunrise in the Permian Basin near Midland

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged down on Monday, dragged down by expectations that China, the world's largest crude oil importer, will post its slowest pace of economic growth in at least 27 years as the Sino-U.S. trade war bites.

Brent crude futures for September fell 6 cents to $66.66 a barrel by 0022 GMT. U.S. crude for August was down 5 cents at $60.16 a barrel, after both contracts last week posted their biggest weekly gains in three weeks.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect China on Monday to report its gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.2% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 1992, the earliest quarterly data on record.

Beijing could step up support measures that could be positive for oil demand, but analysts say the room for aggressive stimulus is limited by fears of adding to already high debt levels and structural risks.

Oil prices remained supported by lower U.S. oil production after a tropical storm slashed U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output by 73%, or 1.38 million barrels per day.

Refineries in the path of Tropical Storm Barry continued to operate despite flood threats.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Florence Tan

