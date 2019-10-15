Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices edge higher as OPEC hints at deeper output cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 11:32pm EDT
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in equities, as investors pinned hopes on a potential Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union and on signals from OPEC and its allies that further supply curbs could be possible.

But gains were limited due to lingering concerns of a global economic slowdown.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures had risen 21 cents to $58.95 by 0310 GMT, up about 0.3% from the previous day's close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had gained 16 cents or 0.3% to $52.97 a barrel.

"Oil is starting to see some bullish positions added on the easing of two big tail risks for global demand, the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"While a broader trade deal seems unlikely in the immediate future, the risks for the U.S.-China trade war have been fading."

Last-ditch talks between Britain and the European Union to get a Brexit deal ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders this week ran past midnight to Wednesday, but it was still unclear if Britain could avoid postponing its departure, due on Oct. 31.

Analysts have said any deal that avoids a "hard" or no-deal Brexit should boost economic growth and in turn oil growth and prices.

Providing more support, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries "will do whatever (is) in its power" along with its allied producers to sustain oil market stability beyond 2020.

OPEC, Russia and other producers have cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day to support the market.

Yet an expected rise in U.S. crude inventories this week kept prices under pressure.

U.S. crude stocks probably grew for the fifth straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

U.S. oil inventory reports are due out from industry group the American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday. The reports have been delayed one day because of a U.S. government holiday.

"Should EIA inventories illustrate for a fifth consecutive week build, we expect for strong selling pressure to afflict oil prices on an intraday basis," Benjamin Lu from Phillip Futures said in a note.

Concerns of a global economic slowdown due to a lingering trade war between the United States and China and swelling U.S. inventories also pressured prices.

The U.S.-China trade war will cut 2019 global growth to its slowest pace since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 40 End-of-day quote.-10.01%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.86466 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.03% 58.86 Delayed Quote.12.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.22% 64.4107 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
WTI -0.13% 52.93 Delayed Quote.20.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36aTwo-thirds of economists see BOJ easing in October; deeper negative rates in focus
RE
12:35aAsian shares tick up, sterling off five-month peak as crunch Brexit talks eyed
RE
12:33aVASILIAUSKAS : Lowest post-crisis growth rates call for urgent action
PU
12:33aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Longest livestock serving civil servant superannuates
PU
12:23aBANK INDONESIA : New Loan Growth Predicted to Accelerate in Fourth Quarter of 2019
PU
12:18aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Court Convicts Officer of the Closed People's Rural Bank of Binmaley (Pangasinan), Inc.
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/15Oil prices edge higher as OPEC hints at deeper output cuts
RE
10/15Sterling's Brexit rally pauses, yuan falls on Hong Kong worries
RE
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3Australian Latitude CEO says KKR group cancelled its IPO due to low price
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group