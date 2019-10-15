Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices edge higher on potential Brexit deal; OPEC signals of possible cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 09:54pm EDT
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in equities, as investors pinned hopes on a potential Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union and on signals from OPEC and its allies that further supply curbs could be possible.

But gains were limited on lingering concerns of a global economic slowdown.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures had risen 11 cents to $58.85 by 0103 GMT, up about 0.2% from the previous day's close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had gained 10 cents or 0.2% to $52.91 a barrel.

"Oil is starting to see some bullish positions added on the easing of two big tail risks for global demand, the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"While a broader trade deal seems unlikely in the immediate future, the risks for the U.S.-China trade war have been fading."

Last-ditch talks between Britain and the European Union to get a Brexit deal ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders this week ran past midnight to Wednesday, but it was still unclear if London could avoid postponing its departure, due on Oct. 31.

Analysts have said any deal that avoids a "hard" or no-deal Brexit should boost economic growth and in turn oil growth and prices.

Providing more support, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers "will do whatever (is) in its power" to sustain oil market stability beyond 2020.

OPEC, Russia and other producers have cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day to support the market. Yet an expected rise in U.S. crude inventories this week kept prices under pressure.

Still, concerns of a global economic slowdown due to a lingering trade war between the United States and China and swelling U.S. inventories pressured prices.

U.S. crude stocks probably grew for the fifth straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

U.S. oil inventory reports are due out from industry group the American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday. The reports have been delayed one day because of a U.S. government holiday.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 40 End-of-day quote.-10.01%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.8647 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.03% 58.89 Delayed Quote.12.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 64.3513 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
WTI -0.04% 52.99 Delayed Quote.20.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:13pPERCOLATING PROFITS : USAID helps brew Timor-Leste coffee into #1 agricultural export
PU
10:13pBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : Monthly battery sales statistics
PU
10:13pBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : Monthly battery export and import statistics by region
PU
10:13pBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales volume
PU
10:13pBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales value
PU
10:08pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Dar to elevate Phl products with export potentials
PU
09:58pAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Disturbing IMF outlook builds case for stimulus spark
PU
09:58pAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Group submission on Senate Energy Market inquiry
PU
09:54pOil prices edge higher on potential Brexit deal; OPEC signals of possible cuts
RE
09:34pGoogle, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
2BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
4Alitalia gets qualified thumbs-up from Atlantia, state railways
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : U.S. House takes hard line on China over Hong Kong, Huawei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group