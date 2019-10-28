Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Oil prices edge lower ahead of U.S. stockpile numbers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 11:39pm EDT
An oil pump is seen just after sunset outside Saint-Fiacre

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. crude inventory data for a pointer on oil demand trends, while concerns about slower economic growth overshadowed signs of a thawing in the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Brent futures were down 6 cents at $61.51 a barrel by 0311 GMT, having fallen 0.7% on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 12 cents at $55.69, after falling 1.5% in the previous session.

Prices rose sharply last week amid a decline in U.S. inventories and signs of an easing in the U.S.-China trade war, but worries on Monday about weaker economic growth offset hopes of a rise in oil demand even if trade talks progress.

"The inventory read last week is still reverberating through trading, although we did see that finally start to give way last night, but we can see there is very little appetite to go on with it today," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

U.S. crude inventories were forecast to have increased by around 700,000 barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, having unexpectedly fallen the previous week, the first decline in six weeks. [EIA/S]

For a related graphic, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001PBQX5Y0/eikon.png

U.S. crude oil stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, have risen by about 1.5 million barrels in the week through Oct. 25, traders said earlier, citing data from market intelligence firm Genscape.

The American Petroleum Institute releases industry data later on Tuesday, while the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration releases inventory data on Wednesday. [API/S]

The United States Trade Representative is studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion of Chinese goods set to expire on Dec. 28 this year, the agency said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.

Leaders of the world's two biggest economies are working to agree on the text for a "Phase 1" trade agreement announced by Trump on Oct. 11. Trump has said he hopes to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile.

The trade war has hit economic growth around the world and kept oil prices range-bound for months.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.49% 27090.72 Delayed Quote.16.13%
NASDAQ 100 1.01% 8110.669074 Delayed Quote.25.86%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.01% 8325.985609 Delayed Quote.23.37%
S&P 500 0.56% 3039.42 Delayed Quote.21.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices edge lower ahead of U.S. stockpile numbers
RE
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices edge lower ahead of U.S. stockpile numbers
RE
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises to a Record
DJ
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises to a Record
DJ
10/28TSX falls 0.10% to 16,387.53
RE
10/28U.S.-China trade hopes boost stocks; dollar weak
RE
10/28U.S.-China trade hopes boost stocks; dollar weak
RE
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Poised for Records
DJ
10/28Oil falls on weak Chinese data, forecasts for U.S. crude stocks build
RE
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Poised for Records
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
3Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
4TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet
5BP still aiming to close Brazil deal with Bunge in 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group