Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices edge lower, tightening supply outlook supports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2019 | 10:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Crude oil prices edged lower on Monday after sharp gains during the previous session but were supported by expectations of shrinking supply and signs that China-U.S. trade tensions could ease.

International Brent crude oil futures on Monday were down 20 cents, or 0.32 percent at 0339 GMT to $62.54 a barrel, after closing up 3.14 percent in the previous session to their highest close since Nov. 21.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $55.13 per barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.24 percent, from their last settlement. WTI settled 2.73 percent higher in the last session at its highest close since Nov. 19.

Output declines from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as they make good on their pact to curb a supply overhang were compounded by falling U.S. oil rig counts and sanctions on Venezuelan oil sales.

"While Venezuela's output reportedly rose last month, fresh U.S. sanctions on the country could see 0.5 to 1 percent of global supply curtailed," said Vivek Dhar, commodities analyst for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note on Monday.

The sanctions will sharply limit oil transactions between Venezuela and other countries and are similar to those imposed on Iran last year, experts said after examining details posted by the Treasury Department.

OPEC oil supply fell in January by the largest amount in two years despite sluggish production declines from Russia, according to a Reuters survey.

However, Russian oil output in January missed the target for the output cuts, Energy Ministry data showed on Saturday. Production last month declined to 11.38 million barrels per day (bpd), but that was only down by 35,000 bpd from its October 2018 level that is the baseline for the pact.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said the country's overall cuts from the October baseline would total 50,000 bpd in January. Russia has pledged to reduce oil output by 230,000 bpd from October.

U.S. energy firms last week cut the number of oil rigs operating to their lowest in eight months as some drillers followed through on plans to spend less on new wells this year.

"The collapse in oil prices late last year has resulted in more cautious spending by U.S. oil explorers," said Dhar.

Meanwhile, hopes for thawing China-U.S. relations have also helped ease concerns over slowing economic growth.

"While the United States and China have yet to reach a deal, markets were buoyed by reports that they have made significant progress," ANZ Bank said in a research note.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week said he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, perhaps twice, in the coming weeks to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal with Beijing, but acknowledged it was not yet clear whether a deal could be reached.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)

By Roslan Khasawneh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48pTurbulence for a Drone-Tied ETF -- Journal Report
DJ
10:46pOil prices edge lower, tightening supply outlook supports
RE
10:30pDollar firm on U.S. jobs data; Aussie dollar weakens
RE
10:18pTurbulence for a Drone-Tied ETF -- Journal Report
DJ
10:09pAsia stocks quiet, dollar firm after upbeat U.S. job data
RE
09:29pD-Day for Australian banks as bombshell inquiry report set for release
RE
09:16pLLOYD BLANKFEIN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:41pTencent-Backed Maoyan opens broadly flat on Hong Kong debut
RE
07:51pAustralian Home-Building Approvals Fell Sharply in December
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Hemlibra® Gains Positive CHMP Opinion in Severe Hemophi..
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : scraps plan to build new X-Trail model in UK
3ACCESS BANK PLC : ACCESS BANK : 3,000 athletes screened for HIV at Access Bank City Marathon
4Oil prices edge lower, tightening supply outlook supports
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Investigators Expected to Probe Deutsche Efforts to Shed Loan to Russian Bank

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.