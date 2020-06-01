Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices edge up ahead of upcoming OPEC+ meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 02:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma

By Florence Tan

Oil prices were little changed on Monday, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) considering meeting as soon as this week to discuss whether to extend record production cuts beyond end-June.

Brent crude was unchanged at $37.84 a barrel, in the first day of trading in the contract with August as the front month.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery were at $35.53 a barrel, up 4 cents, or 0.1%, by 0629 GMT.

The price falls come after front-month Brent and WTI prices posted their strongest monthly gains in years in May. Gains were boosted by OPEC crude production dropping to its lowest in two decades, with demand expected to recover as more nations emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.

"The focus is very much on OPEC+," OCBC economist Howie Lee said, referring to OPEC and its allies including Russia. OPEC+ agreed in April to reduce output by an unprecedented 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged demand.

"We might see a cautious pullback in (crude) prices given that downstream prices haven't caught up ... but if OPEC+ does come up with a three-month extension, there's a possibility that prices may hit the $40 level," Lee said.

Still, tensions between the United States and China weighed on global financial markets, while traders are also keeping an eye on riots over the weekend that have engulfed major U.S. cities.

Saudi Arabia is proposing to extend record cuts from May and June until the end of the year, but has yet to win support from Russia, sources have told Reuters.

Algeria, which currently holds the OPEC presidency, has proposed that an OPEC+ meeting planned for June 9-10 be brought forward to facilitate oil sales for countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait. Russia has no objection to the meeting being brought forward to June 4.

"It's been widely interpreted as likely to lead to an extension of the current production cuts," CMC Markets' chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said.

"Oil prices have come down slightly in our session but they're still at elevated levels. I suspect that's the key driver of prices on Friday night and should keep prices reasonably well supported today."

Meanwhile supply in North America is also falling as data from Baker Hughes Co showed that the U.S. and Canada oil and gas rigs count dropped to a record low in the week to May 29.

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.73% 16.51 Delayed Quote.-35.58%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -3.10% 6.57 Delayed Quote.-41.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 37.78 Delayed Quote.-46.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.34% 69.8023 Delayed Quote.13.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56aPrimark to open all stores in England on June 15
RE
02:48aJapan's tax revenue falls nearly 30% year-on-year in April - MOF
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:46aBSA BUILDING SOCIETIES ASSOCIATION : Building societies maintained a high market share of new approvals in Q1 2020, figures reveal
PU
02:43aRise in Japan's first quarter capex undercut by pandemic-driven profit slump
RE
02:38aNO TIME TO WASTE? : Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:36aOil prices edge up ahead of upcoming OPEC+ meeting
RE
02:35aOil prices edge up ahead of upcoming OPEC+ meeting
RE
02:31aLow-Carbon Propulsion Market worth 11,640 thousand units by 2027
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
2SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : SUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro CEO Computex Keynote - 5G Infrastructure Innova..
3EBAY INC. : EBAY : Agrees to Acquire Cox Automotive Media Solutions as part of the eBay Classifieds Group in A..
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Light King's Advertising Reigns Supreme In Seventh Circuit
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group