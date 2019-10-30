Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices extend fall after surprise inventory build

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 08:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Irkutsk Oil Co-owned Yarakta field in the Irkutsk region

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, extending losses after a surge in U.S. inventories surprised investors, overshadowing an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Brent crude futures were down 6 cents at $60.55 a barrel by 0033 GMT, having fallen by 1.6% on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down by 16 cents, 0.3%, at $54.90 a barrel, after declining 0.9%.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for a third time this year and signalled it plans no further cuts unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.

While a rate cut can often be bullish for oil prices because a stronger economy typically implies higher demand for crude, investors focused on soaring U.S. crude oil stockpiles amid higher imports and a release from national reserves.

"Oversupply concerns are dampening the optimistic outlook to the economy that the Fed painted," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Crude inventories <USOILC=ECI> rose 5.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 25, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations for a 494,000-barrel build. [EIA/S]

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, had reported a 708,000-barrel decline in inventories, raising hopes that official figures would also show a drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures <USOICC=ECI> rose for a fourth straight week, gaining 1.6 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

Still, gasoline and distillate inventories extended their declines even as refiners ramped up production, it said.

Gasoline stocks <USOILG=ECI> fell by 3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel drop. The fifth weekly drop brought stocks down to 220.1 million barrels, their lowest since Nov. 2017.

Distillate stockpiles <USOILD=ECI>, which include diesel and heating oil, declined for a sixth week in a row, falling 1 million barrels last week, versus expectations for a 2.4 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.41% 60.85 Delayed Quote.14.59%
WTI 0.49% 55.17 Delayed Quote.24.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06pHong Kong's central bank says no obvious capital outflow from banking system
RE
09:57pDollar slips after Fed cuts but indicates a pause; BOJ decision eyed
RE
09:52pSMMT SOCIETY OF MOTOR MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS : Turbulent first nine months for automotive sector as UK car production reverses -3.8% in September
PU
09:52pChina's Factory Activity Contracts Sharply in October
DJ
09:42pU.S. agrees $1 billion 1MDB recovery deal with Malaysian Jho Low
RE
09:37pIOC NEWS : IOC and Dow reward 10 International Sports Federations for...
PU
09:35pU.S. SEC considers relaxing post-crisis structured mortgage product rules
RE
09:35pU.S. HANDLING OF TARIFFS RAISES APPEARANCE OF 'IMPROPER INFLUENCE' : watchdog
RE
09:34pJapan September factory output rebounds, but risks cloud outlook
RE
09:32pChina's service sector activity grows at slower pace in October - official PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as Novembe..
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook
5ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group