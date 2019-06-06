Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices extend gains, move further away from five-month lows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 09:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oilfield in Texas

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 1% on Friday to move further away from five-month lows hit earlier in the week, buoyed by a report that Washington could postpone trade tariffs on Mexico and signs OPEC and other producers may extend crude supply cuts.

Brent crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.8%, at $62.17 a barrel by 0041, having risen earlier to $62.41. They gained 1.7% on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 50 cents, or 1%, at $53.09 per barrel, after trading as high as $53.33. They finished the previous session 1.8% higher.

On Wednesday, Brent and WTI sank to their lowest levels since mid-January at $59.45 and $50.60 respectively, after U.S. crude production hit a new record-high and stockpiles climbed to their highest since July 2017.

By then, both contracts were in bear-market territory, having lost more than 20% from peaks reached in late April.

But on Thursday oil prices followed U.S. stocks higher after Bloomberg News reported the United States is considering a delay in the tariffs on Mexico as talks continue.

"After prices hit the depth of the sewer this week, and (are) arguably in oversold territory, traders were always going to be predisposed to book profits ahead of the weekend," Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets said in a morning note.

Nevertheless, sentiment on prices remains dim as fresh signs emerge of a stalling global economy and ongoing concerns about growing U.S. crude supply.

Prices had been supported by supply curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some allies including Russia. Supply has also been limited by U.S. sanctions on oil exports from Iran and Venezuela.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had differences with OPEC over what constituted a fair price for oil, but that Moscow would take a joint decision on output at a policy meeting in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23pAMY KLOBUCHAR : Klobuchar Highlights Fight to Strengthen Renewable Fuel Standard and Minnesota Farmer Protections
PU
09:59pEXCLUSIVE : Foxconn plans management overhaul as Chairman Gou seeks Taiwan presidency - source
RE
09:49pAustralian Housing Finance Falls in April
DJ
09:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : New lending to households rises 0.6 percent (Media Release)
PU
09:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : and NT Government Memorandum of Understanding (Media Release)
PU
09:36pU.S. Plans More Than $2 Billion in Weapons Sales to Taiwan, Angering Beijing
DJ
09:33pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : Court case resolved with no appeal, 7/6/2019
PU
09:30pGoogle to buy analytics software firm Looker for $2.6 billion
RE
09:29pThree states join AG group probing planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile
RE
09:28pDollar pressured before payrolls data, poised for worst weekly performance for 2019
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4NFI GROUP INC : NFI : Detroit revitalizes public transit service using new buses from New Flyer
5THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Intuitive Rheometer Series Designed for Quality Cont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About