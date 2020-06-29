Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices extend losses as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 03:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Florence Tan

Oil prices slid for a second straight session on Monday as coronavirus cases rose in the United States and other places, leading some countries to resume partial lockdowns that could hurt fuel demand.

Brent crude dropped 81 cents, or 2%, to $40.21 a barrel by 0653 GMT, while U.S. crude was at $37.74, down 75 cents, or 2%.

Brent crude is set to end June with a third consecutive monthly gain after major global producers extended an unprecedented 9.7 million barrels per day supply cut agreement into July, while oil demand improved after countries across the globe eased lockdown measures.

However, global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday as India and Brazil battled outbreaks of over 10,000 cases daily. New outbreaks are reported in countries including China, New Zealand and Australia, prompting governments to impose restrictions again.

"The second wave contagion is alive and well," Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore's OCBC bank, said. "That is capping the bullish sentiment that we've seen in the last six to eight weeks."

Other factors restricting oil prices' advance at this stage include poor refining margins, high oil inventories and the resumption of U.S. production, Lee said.

Despite efforts by OPEC+ - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia - to reduce supplies, crude inventories in the United States, the world's largest oil producer and consumer, have hit all-time highs. [EIA/S]

"There is also a risk that gains in prices recently could see some U.S. shale producers restart wells," ANZ analysts said.

Even as the number of operating oil and natural gas rigs dropped to a record low last week, higher oil prices are prompting some producers to resume drilling.

"In the next one-two weeks, we should see an uptick in rig count commensurate with the pick-up in oil production," OCBC's Lee said.

Elsewhere, U.S. shale oil pioneer Chesapeake Energy Corp filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday as it bowed to heavy debts and the impact of coronavirus outbreak on energy markets.

The Brent crude price is supported at $39.80 a barrel while WTI's support level is at $37, OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said, referring to technical charts.

"A daily close below these points will signal that a much deeper correction is upon oil markets," he said, adding that a deteriorating COVID-19 picture in the United States would be the most likely driver of lower prices.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sam Holmes, Kenneth Maxwell and Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION -7.28% 11.85 Delayed Quote.-92.82%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.30% 6.1445 Delayed Quote.33.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.42% 40.24 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.56% 69.9752 Delayed Quote.12.58%
WTI -0.44% 37.785 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12aStocks hit two-week lows, oil slides on virus surge
RE
04:06aJohnson pledges 'Rooseveltian' spending boost after COVID hit
RE
04:04aBioNTech raises $250 million from investors including Temasek
RE
04:03aJapan government spokesman says it is crucial to maintain current G7 framework
RE
03:59aPhilippines promises 'thorough' probe of Wirecard, looking at three local payment firms
RE
03:55aLondon shares muted as global COVID-19 deaths cross half a million
RE
03:45aChina's Sinopec starts hiring for new risk management unit
RE
03:30aSouth Korea exports to fall for fourth month but at a slower pace
RE
03:25aOil prices extend losses as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes
RE
03:20aCoronavirus rekindles global trade disputes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
4RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Aleatica to Acquire Majority Stake in Brebemi From Intesa Sanpaolo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group