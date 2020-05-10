Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall 1% as glut weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 07:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Oil prices opened about 1% lower on Sunday as a persistent glut continued to weigh on prices and the coronavirus pandemic eroded global oil demand even as some governments began to ease lockdowns.

Brent crude was down 34 cents, or 1.1%, at $30.63 a barrel by 7:01 p.m. (2301 GMT), while U.S. oil fell 35 cents, or 1.4%, to $24.39 a barrel.

Global oil demand has plummeted by about 30% as the coronavirus pandemic curtailed movement across the world.

Avianca Holdings Latin America's No. 2 airline, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday. If it fails to come out of bankruptcy, Avianca would be one of the first major carriers worldwide to go under as a result of the pandemic, which has resulted in a 90% decline in global air travel and slammed jet fuel demand.

"Oil companies are dealing with a plethora of challenges due to the sudden decline in demand," Haseeb Ahmed, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said in a note.  

"North America is battling a severe shortage of storage capacity ... it may be only a matter of time, before the country (United States) runs out of storage space."

Both benchmarks have notched gains over the past two weeks, however, as countries have eased lockdowns and fuel demand has rebounded modestly. Oil production worldwide is also declining to reduce a swelling supply glut.

In a televised address, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday a limited easing of restrictions, including letting people exercise outside more often and encouraging some people to return to work.

Spain registered its lowest daily number of coronavirus deaths on Sunday since mid-March and half of its population prepared for an easing of one of Europe's strictest lockdowns, although not yet the residents of cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Export hub grants help businesses through crisis
PU
07:49pGuidelines will assist industry to comply with new laws
PU
07:48pJapan to compile 2nd extra budget to combat coronavirus pandemic - Nikkei
RE
07:34pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Spending halves during lockdown
PU
07:14pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Hospitality hit hard
PU
07:11pOil prices fall 1% as glut weighs
RE
07:04pCASTILLO COPPER : Fast-tracking Drilling Campaigns at Arya and Big One
PU
06:49pLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Kathleen Valley Resource increases to 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O
PU
06:34pSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Miniarwe Lindiwe Zulu briefs media on Social Development response to Coronavirus Covid 19 for level 4 risk adjustment approach, 11 May
PU
06:30pBritain's job retention scheme set to be extended to September - The Telegraph
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD. : CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Delay in Filing 2020 Q1 Financial State..
2UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : IEIC Welcomes Uber Technologies as New Founding Member
3TOTAL LIFE CHANGES : (TLC) donates $182,714 during the month of April 2020 to its employees and independent..
4FCCI INSURANCE GROUP : Provides Company Update
5LAFARGEHOLCIM : LAFARGEHOLCIM : Announces Lapse of Philippines Transaction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group