Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall 1% as market weighs coronavirus impact on demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland

Oil prices fell by more than 1% on Tuesday, tracking losses in financial markets on lingering concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its effect on oil demand.

Brent crude was at $56.88 a barrel, down 79 cents, or 1.4%, by 0746 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 57 cents, or 1.1%, to $51.48 a barrel.

"Oil prices remain heavy as energy traders may have been overly optimistic as to the crude demand impact of the coronavirus, and on fading optimism that OPEC+ will come through with deeper production cuts in March," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Optimism that China would see a return to normalcy in travel and trade next quarter was probably wrong... The rest of the world is exercising caution on virus spreading fears and that will do no favors for crude's demand outlook."

U.S. stock futures slipped from record levels on Tuesday after Apple Inc , the most valuable company in the United States, said it would not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as the virus outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China.

The number of new infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, health officials said, although global experts warn it is too early to say the outbreak is being contained.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week the virus was set to cause oil demand to fall by 435,000 barrels per day (bpd) year-on-year in the first quarter, in what would be the first quarterly drop since the financial crisis in 2009.

Still, with some Chinese independent refineries snapping up crude supplies after being absent from the market for weeks, traders held out hopes that China's demand could recover.

Investors are also anticipating that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, will approve a proposal to deepen production cuts to tighten global supplies and support prices.

The group, known as OPEC+, has a pact to cut oil output by 1.7 million bpd until the end of March.

Oil output from Libya has fallen sharply since Jan. 18 because of a blockade of ports and oil fields by groups loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

Libya's national oil corporation, NOC, said oil production was at 135,745 barrels per day as of Monday, versus 1.2 million bpd before the stoppage.

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.02% 324.95 Delayed Quote.10.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.25% 56.8 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.61% 63.7271 Delayed Quote.2.45%
WTI -1.09% 51.38 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:24aRecession risk forces BOJ to row back on inflation goal
RE
03:22aOil prices fall 1% as market weighs coronavirus impact on demand
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15aEU eyes single record of real-time share prices in markets review
RE
03:13aChina to grant tariff exemptions on 696 U.S. goods to support purchases
RE
03:08aChina to grant tariff exemptions on 696 U.S. goods to support purchases
RE
03:07aChina to grant tariff exemptions on 696 U.S. goods to support purchases
RE
03:05aFINLAB AG : Frankfurt-based blockchain start-up Agora Innovation Closes a Seven-digit Pre-series A financing from FinLab EOS VC
EQ
03:04aBritain to invest £90 million to cut emissions from homes, industry
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : Warns Coronavirus To Hit Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group