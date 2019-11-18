Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall about $1 on trade talks uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices eased on Monday, giving up some of last week's gains and edging lower alongside U.S. stocks on uncertainty over a trade deal between the United States and China.

Concerns about plentiful crude supplies in 2020 also weighed on the market, which expects OPEC to extend production cuts in early December to help avoid a new global glut.

Brent crude futures fell $1.15, or 1.82%, to trade at $62.15 per barrel at 10:21 a.m. CST (1621 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $56.83 a barrel, down 89 cents, or 1.54%.

Wall Street's main stock indexes fell from last week's record highs in early trading following a report that stoked concerns a U.S.-China trade deal might not get through.

An earlier rise in oil prices "broke with the equity market," said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago. "There has been some pessimism about the trade talks, and the market had the rug pulled out from under it."

The 16-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies has slowed global growth, prompting analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand growth and raising concerns that a supply glut could develop in 2020.

China and the United States had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level call on Saturday, state media Xinhua reported on Sunday, but it gave few other details.

On Monday, CNBC quoted a Chinese government source saying the mood in Beijing about a trade deal was pessimistic due to President Donald Trump’s reluctance to roll back on tariffs.

Expectations of lower seasonal demand for gasoline in the U.S. also weighed on oil prices, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

"Refiners are returning from maintenance as we go into a weaker demand period for gasoline," Lipow said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said last week it expected demand for its oil to fall in 2020, supporting a view that there is a case for the group and other producers like Russia - collectively known as "OPEC+" - to maintain limits on production.

OPEC and its allies are expected to discuss output policy at a meeting on Dec. 5-6 in Vienna. Their existing production deal runs until March.

(Additional reporting by Roslan Khasawneh and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith, Jane Merriman and Tom Brown)

By Collin Eaton

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.91% 4.6446 Delayed Quote.3.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.94% 62.08 Delayed Quote.15.59%
WTI -1.84% 56.67 Delayed Quote.26.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Minister creed must secure guarantee on 2020 cap funding
PU
11:53aTrump and Powell met Monday at White House to discuss economy
RE
11:51aU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
11:50aBANK OF JAMAICA : 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement -18 November 2019
PU
11:47aU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
11:41aOil prices fall about $1 on trade talks uncertainty
RE
11:35aDollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal
RE
11:35aEASTERN PARTNERSHIP : Media experts meet in Riga to shape future donor support
PU
11:35aL B FOSTER : Saving costs? Extending asset life?
PU
11:35aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : September 2019 U.S. Passenger Airline Employment Data
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group