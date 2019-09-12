Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ talks, ECB rate cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 10:01am EDT
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday after a meeting of the OPEC+ alliance yielded no decision on deepening supply cuts but focused instead on bringing Nigerian and Iraqi output down to their agreed quotas.

Oil came under further pressure after the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate to a record low -0.5% from -0.4% and said it will restart bond purchases of 20 billion euros a month from November to prop up euro zone growth.

Brent crude futures were down $1.49 cents at $59.32 a barrel by 1350 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell $1.27 cents to $54.48. Both were heading for a third session of losses.

Saudi Arabia's new energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said deeper cuts would not be decided before a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries planned for December.

The meeting yielded a promise to keep countries within the production quotas they committed to in a global supply cut deal, which would limit oil coming to the market as Nigeria, Iraq and Russia have, at times, produced more than their allocations.

"Everyone committed to compliance but we've heard that before. I assume the market will want to see proper cuts to react," said Giovanni Stauvono, analyst at UBS.

A statement from OPEC and its allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, said oil stocks in industrial countries remained above the five-year average. Oman's energy minister said "the outlook is not very good for 2020."

Saudi's Prince Abdulaziz said his country would keep cutting by more than it pledged in the pact that has throttled supply from OPEC and its partners by 1.2 million barrels per day.

Both crude benchmarks fell sharply the previous day following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump had weighed easing sanctions on Iran, a move that would potentially boost crude supply.

"The drop is due to a combination of reports of Trump and Iran, the ECB easing, which pushed up the dollar <.DXY> which hurt oil," said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Also feeding the bearish sentiment, the International Energy Agency, which advises industrial economies on energy policy, said surging U.S. output would make balancing the market "daunting" in 2020.

The Paris-based agency kept its oil demand growth forecasts for this and next year at 1.1 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, respectively.

"There is not a lot of room for any waiver on Iranian crude oil imports," said Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob.

Supporting prices earlier in Thursday's session, China and the United States made some concessions in a protracted trade war, which has weighed on oil demand forecasts.

Also giving a floor to prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week to their lowest in nearly a year.

U.S. petroleum stocks, weekly changes: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001PBQX5Y0/eikon.png

U.S. crude oil inventory levels: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-PRODUCTION/0H001PBQL5X2/eikon.png

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO; Editing by Dale Hudson, Deepa Babington and David Evans)

By Shadia Nasralla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aSen. Ron Wyden's Capital-Gains Tax Plan Devotes Trillions to Social Security
DJ
10:13aChina Seeks to Narrow U.S. Talks to Break Deadlock -- Update
DJ
10:12aWORLD BANK : Debars Ingeniería Especializada Obra Civil e Industrial S.A.U.
PU
10:12aTSX dips as healthcare, energy offset trade optimism, ECB stimulus
RE
10:12aAs trade talks loom, Chinese firms look into buying U.S. farm goods
RE
10:12aChinese and U.S. officials will meet next week to discuss trade - Xinhua
RE
10:12aTrump is prepared to keep, raise tariffs on Chinese goods, Mnuchin says
RE
10:07aTrump is prepared to keep, raise tariffs on Chinese goods, Mnuchin says
RE
10:07aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Che Jun, Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China
PU
10:05aOil prices fall after OPEC+ talks, ECB rate cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
4ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
5BOUYGUES : BOUYGUES : Sells 13% Stake in Alstom for EUR1.08 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group