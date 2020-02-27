Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall again, on track for biggest weekly drop in over 4 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 09:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A seagull flies in front of an oil platform in the Bouri Oilfield some 70 nautical miles north of the coast of Libya

Oil prices fell for a sixth straight session on Friday and were on track for about a 12% weekly fall, the biggest in more than four years, as the spread of the coronavirus outside China raised fears of slowing global demand.

The virus, which has killed more than 2,700 people in China, has been found in another 46 countries and caused 57 deaths. Investors worry the epidemic could turn into a pandemic and deliver a damaging blow to the global economy.

The most active Brent crude contract for May was down 90 cents, or 1.7%, at $50.83 a barrel by 0141 GMT, a 14-month low. The front-month April contract expires today.

The international benchmark, which fell about 2% on Thursday, has shed around 12% this week and is on track for its steepest weekly decline since mid-January 2016.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 73 cents, or 1.6%, to $56.36 per barrel. U.S. crude has fallen about 13% for the week, the biggest weekly decline since November 2014.

With new infections reported around the world now surpassing those in mainland China, the World Health Organization said on Thursday that all countries need to prepare to combat the coronavirus.

"Oil prices are moving tangentially to news flows around the deluge of secondary cluster outbreaks," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

"And for the oil market, none more so worrying than those reports emanating from the U.S. market, which is the biggest consumer of oil on the planet by a long shot."

U.S. health officials urged Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the United States earlier this week.

The oil market is hoping for steeper supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, who have said they will take a responsible approach in the wake of the virus outbreak.

The producer group known as OPEC+, which is currently reducing output by roughly 1.2 million barrels per day to support prices, is set to meet in Vienna on March 5-6.

"We now believe the group needs to make much steeper cuts than the 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) recommendation from their technical committee to support prices," Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said.

"At least a 1 million bpd cut for the second quarter strikes us as necessary to merely moderate inventory builds, and we confess to underestimating demand destruction over the last several weeks."

By Koustav Samanta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 51.34 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.07% 66.27 Delayed Quote.5.44%
WTI -1.00% 46.27 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:52pJapan's Abe says ready to protect economy from coronavirus impact
RE
09:38pOil prices fall again, on track for biggest weekly drop in over 4 years
RE
09:22pWorld stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus fears grip markets
RE
09:20pConfidence returning for UK consumers and companies - surveys
RE
09:16pWorld stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus fears grip markets
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:02pSouth Korea's extra budget to fight coronavirus set to beat $9.5 billion MERS spending
RE
08:53pSEC orders Wells Fargo pay $35 million for recommendations of high-risk products
RE
08:52pTexas prosecutors accuse Arkema, executives of failures over chemical fire
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3MYLAN N.V. : MYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
4APPLE INC. : Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus
5B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Record 2019 Annual Gold P..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group