Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall almost 2% on trade talks uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 01:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

Oil prices fell almost 2% on Monday, erasing last week's gains and tumbling alongside U.S. stocks on uncertainty over a trade deal between the United States and China.

Brent crude futures fell $1.14, or 1.8%, to trade at $62.16 per barrel by 12:16 p.m. CST (1816 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.02 cents, or 1.8%, at $56.70 a barrel. Both benchmarks posted their second straight weekly gain last week, with Brent rising 1.3% and WTI up 0.8%.

Wall Street's three main stock indexes also fell from last week's record highs following a report that stoked concerns a U.S.-China trade deal might not get through, which pushed oil prices lower, analysts said.

"Crude has become highly reactive to whichever way the wind is blowing in the (U.S.-China) trade talks. When it falters, prices get punished," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. "This headwind of slack demand growth keeps holding us back."

The 16-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies has slowed global growth, prompting analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand growth and raising concerns that a supply glut could develop in 2020.

China and the United States had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level call on Saturday, state media Xinhua reported on Sunday, but it gave few other details.

On Monday, CNBC quoted a Chinese government source saying the mood in Beijing about a trade deal was pessimistic due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s reluctance to roll back on tariffs.

"The souring trade situation has put a halt to the rally," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York, adding crude prices had risen earlier in the session but faded when New York markets opened.

Expectations of lower seasonal demand for gasoline in the United States also weighed on oil prices, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Concerns about plentiful crude supplies in 2020 weighed on the market, which expects OPEC to extend production cuts in early December to help avoid a new global glut.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said last week it expected demand for its oil to fall in 2020, supporting a view that there is a case for the group and other producers like Russia - collectively known as OPEC+ - to maintain limits on production.

OPEC+ is due to discuss output policy at a meeting on Dec. 5-6 in Vienna. Their existing production deal runs until March.

(Additional reporting by Roslan Khasawneh and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Tom Brown)

By Collin Eaton

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.17% 4.6558 Delayed Quote.3.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.85% 62.26 Delayed Quote.15.59%
WTI -1.73% 56.87 Delayed Quote.26.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56pTATA STEEL : outlines proposals for transformation programme to build a stronger and more sustainable business in Europe
PU
02:41pFHFA FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY : Extends Deadline on Request for Input on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac UMBS Pooling P...
PU
02:38pDollar drops as report casts doubts on trade deal
RE
02:25pItaly's Inwit to pay 0.5936 euro dividend in TIM, Vodafone mobile mast merger
RE
02:22pU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day licence extension
RE
02:20pU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
01:55pCEPA CANADIAN ENERGY PIPELINE ASSOCIATION : Comments on Saskatchewan's Growth Plan
PU
01:54pFED'S MESTER : U.S. monetary policy 'in a good spot'
RE
01:54pOil prices fall almost 2% on trade talks uncertainty
RE
01:53pWall Street at record levels after U.S. extends Huawei reprieve
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group