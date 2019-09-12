Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall as OPEC+ talks output compliance, not cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 06:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday as a meeting of the OPEC+ alliance yielded no discussion about deepening supply cuts but focused instead on bringing Nigerian and Iraqi output down to their agreed quotas.

Brent crude futures fell 61 cents to $60.20 a barrel by 1026 GMT, heading for a third session of losses. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 37 cents at $55.38.

Saudi Arabia's new energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said deeper cuts would not be discussed before a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries planned for Dec. 5 and 6.

Prince Abdulaziz said, however, his country would keep cutting by more than it pledged in a deal that has throttled supply by OPEC and its allies by 1.2 million barrels per day.

Nigeria, Iraq and Russia have, at times, produced above their quota.

A statement from OPEC and its allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, said oil stocks in industrial countries remained above the five-year average. Oman's energy minister said "the outlook is not very good for 2020."

Both crude benchmarks fell sharply the previous day following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump had weighed easing sanctions on Iran, a move that would potentially boost global crude supply.

Also feeding bearish sentiment, the International Energy Agency, which advises industrial economies on energy policy, said surging U.S. output would make balancing the market "daunting" in 2020.

The Paris-based agency kept its oil demand growth forecasts for this and next year at 1.1 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, respectively.

"There is not a lot of room for any waiver on Iranian crude oil imports," said Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob, pointing to likely inventory builds in the first half of next year.

Supporting prices earlier in Thursday's session, China and the United States made some concessions in a protracted trade war, which has weighed on oil demand forecasts, ahead of a planned meeting in coming days.

Also giving a floor to prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week to their lowest in nearly a year, as refineries raised output and imports fell.

Crude inventories <USOILC=ECI> fell for a fourth week, decreasing by 6.9 million barrels in the week to Sept. 6 - more than double analysts' expectations.

At 416.1 million barrels, U.S. crude inventories were at their lowest since October 2018, the EIA said.

The European Central Bank meets later on Thursday and is expected to ease policy to support flagging growth.

(GRAPHIC: U.S. petroleum stocks, weekly changes, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001PBQX5Y0/eikon.png)

(GRAPHIC: U.S. crude oil inventory levels, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-PRODUCTION/0H001PBQL5X2/eikon.png)

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO; Editing by Dale Hudson and Deepa Babington)

By Shadia Nasralla
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.67% 60.08 Delayed Quote.13.89%
WTI -1.57% 55.25 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:09pTrade war thaw and ECB stimulus hopes buoys stocks
RE
12:08pTrade war thaw and ECB stimulus hopes buoys stocks
RE
12:07pPROBLEM DEBT MANAGEMENT IN A REFORM ENVIRONMENT : Risks to Growth and the Role of the Regulator
PU
12:06pApple's new iPhones shift smartphone camera battleground to AI
RE
12:05pThe Learning Center for the Deaf Outpatient Audiology Clinic Welcomes MassHealth Members
SE
12:05pPolitical Satirist, Gallospole, Sizes Up the Weaponization of Chairs with the World Premiere Music Video, Tarac Wippp
SE
12:04pLow-cost fracking offers boon to oil producers, headaches for suppliers
RE
12:02pIraq says to fully comply with oil output cuts by October
RE
12:00pTreasure Trove’ From Italy’s Most Underrated Museum’ Travels to The United States for the First Time
SE
11:59aOil prices fall as OPEC+ talks output compliance, not cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3Saudi, Russia call for better compliance with oil cuts
4BOUYGUES : BOUYGUES : Sells 13% Stake in Alstom for EUR1.08 Billion
5SHARP CORPORATION : SHARP : Toyota tests solar-powered Prius in quest for plugless electric car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group