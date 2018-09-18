Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall as U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 09:00am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil markets slipped on Tuesday as the latest escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war clouded the outlook for crude demand from the two countries, the world's top crude consumers.

Brent crude futures had dropped 29 cents, or 0.37 percent, to $77.76 per barrel by 0632 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 15 cents, or 0.22 percent, at $68.76 per barrel.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would impose 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

"The growing trade dispute has hurt trading sentiment. The impact on economic growth is slowly dripping in, which again hurts oil prices," Wang Xiao, head of crude research at Guotai Junan Futures, said on Tuesday.

Refineries in the United States consumed about 17.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil last week, while China's refiners used about 11.8 million bpd in August, according to government data from the countries.

The tariffs are likely to limit economic activity in both China and the United States, potentially hitting growth in demand for oil as less fuel is consumed to move goods for trade.

The countries are the world's two largest economies.

However, potential supply cuts caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran, the third-largest producer among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), are providing some support for oil prices.

Sanctions affecting Iran's petroleum sector will come into force from Nov. 4.

Meanwhile, oil output from seven major U.S. shale formations is expected to rise by 79,000 bpd to 7.6 million bpd in October, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

Technical analysis from Reuters market analyst Wang Tao showed that U.S. oil prices have repeatedly failed to overcome a resistance level of $69.85 per barrel, signalling a dissipation of positive outlook.

Brent may fall more than $1 to $76.37 a barrel, while WTI crude prices may revisit their Sept. 14 low of $67.94, he wrote.

On Monday, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that OPEC and non-OPEC members would discuss all possible supply scenarios when they meet this month in Algeria. Russia, the world's largest oil producer, and other producers in OPEC have kept in place a supply agreement to maintain prices while at the same time providing enough oil to the market.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that OPEC and non-OPEC countries aim to agree a framework for long-term cooperation by December, when the oil producers plan to meet in Vienna.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen in BEIJING, additional reporting by Roslan Khasawneh in SINGAPORE; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : Second Quarter 2018 U.S. Airline Financial Data
PU
09:47aEuro zone banks have more work to do on soured debt - Draghi
RE
09:41aU.S. sanctions cannot cut Iran's oil sales to zero -Iran adviser
RE
09:40aUK grocery sales up 3.8 percent in record-breaking summer - Kantar Worldpanel
RE
09:33aU.S. gives rare earths reprieve in revised $200 billion China tariff list
RE
09:33aChina says U.S. has not been sincere, talks only correct way to resolve trade issue
RE
09:31aJapan fashion guru Maezawa lands first SpaceX moon flight
RE
09:29aChina says it will retaliate after Trump imposes fresh tariffs
RE
09:28aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Disburses $150 Million Financing to Chola to Improve Credit Access for MSMEs in India
PU
09:28aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Approves Key Loan Under Yangtze River Economic Belt Framework
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says it will retaliate after Trump imposes fresh tariffs
3AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
4HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando cuts guidance after summer heatwave lingers
5ALPHABET : Google to Partner With Biggest Car Alliance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.