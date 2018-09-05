Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall as U.S. storm threat eases, but Iran sanctions loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:01am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Oil tanker is seen at sunset anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a tropical storm hit the U.S. Gulf coast with high winds and heavy rain, but the impact on production was not as strong as initially expected.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.31 per barrel at 0517 GMT, down 56 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $77.80 a barrel.

Prices had jumped the previous day as dozens of U.S. oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico were shut in anticipation of damage from tropical storm Gordon.

However, the storm had shifted eastward by Wednesday, reducing its threat to producers on the western side of the Gulf.

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA, said many crude futures traders were "caught long and wrong over the past 24 hours due to tropical storm buying frenzy", adding that "prices pulled back considerably as the magnitude of the storm suggests production losses will be limited."

There was also a typhoon hitting Japan's east coast overnight, with some damage to oil refineries in the Osaka region, although operator JXTG said its operations were not significantly affected.

Innes said the price outlook for crude was still bullish, in large part because of U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector from November.

"With the anticipation of up to 1.5 million barrels per day affected by the U.S. sanctions on Iran, one would expect prices to move higher in the weeks ahead."

Other voices, however, cautioned on the risks to oil demand if turmoil in emerging markets starts hitting economic growth.

"My sense is that the big issue going forward, if this emerging market crisis morphs into something more troubling, is not just (oil) demand growth but total demand," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

Emerging markets are a key driver of global oil demand growth, but several of them - especially Turkey and Argentina but also Indonesia and South Africa - have seen their currencies and stock markets come under pressure in recent months amid inflation, a strong U.S.-dollar <.DXY> and escalating global trade disputes.

"If emerging markets get worse ... that will impact crude markets," he said.

Striking a balance between maximising revenue and keeping a lid on prices in order not to stall demand, top crude exporter Saudi Arabia is managing its own supply with a goal to keep crude prices in a range between $70 and $80 per barrel, OPEC and industry sources told Reuters this week.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JXTG HOLDINGS INC -1.47% 762.9 End-of-day quote.1.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29aStocks fall, dollar up on trade tensions, emerging market woes
RE
08:09aNorway's $1 trillion fund to beef up scrutiny of sustainability, ocean pollution
RE
08:03aEMBATTLED BLOOD-TESTING FIRM THERANOS TO DISSOLVE : Wsj
RE
08:02aNMMA NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : and Canada Urge Governments to Resolve Remaining Differences on NAFTA
PU
08:01aOil prices fall as U.S. storm threat eases, but Iran sanctions loom
RE
07:38aStocks fall, dollar up on trade tensions, emerging market woes
RE
07:34aOil prices fall as U.S. storm threat eases, but Iran sanctions loom
RE
07:32aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : New lithium mine powers up in the Pilbara
PU
07:27aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Group supports first Marshall Government Budget
PU
07:27aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Australia-Indonesia agreement – Ai Group comment
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : falls off Europe blue-chip index
4FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
5BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.