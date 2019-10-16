Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Oil prices fall as data points to huge build in U.S. stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 09:31pm EDT
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Thursday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in stocks in the United States, adding to concerns that demand for oil around the world may weaken amid further signs of a global economic slowdown.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures had fallen by 40 cents, or 0.7%, to $59.02 a barrel by 0110 GMT.

U.S. crude oil futures were down by 46 cents, or 0.9%, to $52.90.

U.S. crude inventories soared by 10.5 million barrels to 432.5 million barrels in the week to Oct. 11, according to the American Petroleum Institute's weekly report, published ahead of official government stocks data due on Thursday. <API/S>

Analysts had estimated U.S. crude inventories rose around 2.8 million barrels last week.

"An enormous U.S. inventory build hits at precisely the wrong moment when the markets are overly focused on demand devastation due to the latest run of weaker global economic data," Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note on Thursday. 

If confirmed by the government data, the build-up would be the biggest U.S. inventory swell since February, 2017, Innes said.

Meanwhile concerns about the future of the global economy - and therefore oil demand - grew as data from the United States showed that retail sales fell for the first time in seven months in September. That followed data earlier this month showing a moderation in job growth and services sector activity in the same month.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Jessica Jaganathan

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, London Brent Oil, S&P 500, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 27001.98 Delayed Quote.15.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.14% 59.14 Delayed Quote.12.04%
NASDAQ 100 -0.29% 7920.208817 Delayed Quote.23.92%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.30% 8124.183658 Delayed Quote.21.43%
S&P 500 -0.20% 2989.69 Delayed Quote.19.26%
WTI 0.13% 53.05 Delayed Quote.20.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall as data points to huge build in U.S. stocks
RE
06:21pStocks flat on data, earnings; pound volatile
RE
04:55pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip After Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall
DJ
04:50pTSX rises 0.05% to 16,427.18
RE
04:49pStocks flat on data, earnings; pound volatile
RE
04:44pWorld stocks flat on data, earnings; pound volatile
RE
04:22pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Slightly Lower After Weak U.S. Retail Sales And Tension With China Offsets Good Corporate Earnings
DJ
02:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Weak U.S. retail sales cast shadow over slowing economy
RE
02:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall
DJ
01:05pEUROPE : European shares pause as Brexit deal reports swirl
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : Drug firms offer to settle U.S. opioid suits with $50 billion package -..
2Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4Oil rises on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar
5UAW, GM leaders have a deal to end strike, now workers will decide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group