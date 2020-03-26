Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall as demand shrinks but limited by stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:53am EDT
Paul Putnam, 53, a rancher and independent contract pumper walks past a pump jack in Loving County

Oil prices fell on Thursday following three days of gains, with the prospect of rapidly dwindling demand due to coronavirus travel bans and lockdowns offsetting hopes a U.S. $2 trillion emergency stimulus will shore up economic activity.

Brent crude futures fell 64 cents, or 2.3%, to $26.75 a barrel by 0732 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 78 cents, or 3.2%, to $23.71 a barrel. Both contracts are down about 60% this year.

"Oil markets received a lift from the U.S. stimulus chatter, but for the most part activity remains rudderless, awash in a sea of oil," said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTrader.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a $2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic.

But with demand fast contracting and output rising, the outlook for oil remains dim.

IHS Markit estimated global oil demand will contract by more than 14 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, leading to unprecedented inventory builds.

"Expect fundamental pressure concentrated over March and April, an eight-week blitz period over which stocks currently stand to build north of 1 billion barrels cumulatively," said Roger Diwan, vice president of financial services at IHS Markit.

At the same time, the collapse of a supply-cut pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia, known as OPEC+, is set to boost oil supply, with Saudi Arabia planning to ship more than 10 million bpd from May.

Oil stocks are already rising with tanks around the world filling fast despite a 50%-100% jump in lease costs, as oil companies and traders scramble to park unwanted crude and refined products.

"At that tipping point, the producer surplus will become a massive logistical headache for oil storage consideration, which then opens up the trap door for oil prices to plummet below cash costs," said Innes.

Vienna-based JBC Energy said it expected world oil demand to fall by an even larger 15.3 million bpd in the second quarter, likely pushing benchmark prices, at least temporarily, to around $10 per barrel.

"OPEC+ as an organization is of pretty limited relevance in this context, as they are neither likely to be willing nor able to stem the current demand shock," said Johannes Benigni, chairman at JBC Energy in a note on Wednesday.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels in the most recent week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, marking the ninth straight week of increases.

Products supplied, a proxy for U.S. demand, dropped nearly 10% to 19.4 million bpd, EIA data showed.

By Roslan Khasawneh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53aBank of England, UK to signal more radical action against coronavirus slump
RE
04:50aEuropean flights down 60% this week - aviation data firm OAG
RE
04:49aEuro zone faces 2% recession, 10% if lockdown lasts - S&P Global
RE
04:43aJapan warns of coronavirus spread but no state of emergency now
RE
04:40aWorld food security at risk as exporters curb sales, importers buy more
RE
04:38aJapan says virus has made economy's condition 'severe', worst view in seven years
RE
04:32aFrench Manufacturing-Sector Sentiment Fell in March
DJ
04:31aIndia outlines $22.6 billion economic stimulus to help poor hit by lockdown
RE
04:28aSingapore President Grants In-Principle Approval For Government to Draw on Reserves
DJ
04:23aBritain eases financial reporting rules during epidemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Global smartphone sales fell 14% in Februa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group