Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall as economic concerns outweigh supply risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 09:09pm EDT
A motorist holds a fuel pump at a Gulf petrol station in London

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns the Sino-U.S. trade war could trigger a global economic downturn, but relatively tight supply amid OPEC output cuts and political tensions in the Middle East offered some support.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.85 at 0101 GMT, down 26 cents, or 0.4%, from the last session's close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.70 per barrel, down 44 cents, or 0.7%, from their last settlement.

"Crude oil was weak ... primarily as the bears on demand are winning compared to the bulls on supply," James Mick, managing director and energy portfolio manager with U.S. investment firm Tortoise, said in an investor podcast.

"Investors are concerned from a macro perspective about worldwide demand, particularly in the face of the growing trade dispute between the U.S. and China," he said.

Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at futures brokerage Forex.com, said another concern was that "falls in emerging market currencies (are) making dollar-priced crude oil dearer to purchase in those nations" and that crude prices could fall back.

Despite the economic concerns, global oil demand is so far holding up well, likely averaging over 100 million barrels per day (bpd) this year for the first time, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

But analysts are concerned that tightening credit amid the economic slowdown will hamper trading in commodities.

"We remain cautious regarding the short-term macroeconomic environment," commodity brokerage Marex Spectron said in a note.

"Credit availability on the physical commodity markets is of particular concern."

Despite the economic concerns dragging on oil markets, crude prices remain relatively tight.

"Supply risks remain at elevated levels with continued geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, as well as Venezuela's well-known struggles," said Tortoise's Mick.

Adding to this are ongoing supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since the start of the year to prop up the market.

OPEC and some allies including Russia are due to meet in late June or early July to discuss output policy going forward.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59pMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : NA Chairwoman highly values Vietnam-China defence ties
PU
09:24pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : Department of Energy Authorizes Additional LNG Exports from Freeport LNG
PU
09:20pDollar holds up on trade, European political worries; U.S. yields fall
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09pOil prices fall as economic concerns outweigh supply risks
RE
08:59pEx-ECB head Trichet denounces rigid inflation targeting
RE
08:59pCOCOA BOARD OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA : Of excellence show 2019,lae,morobe province
PU
07:44pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : U.S. Soy Asia Trade Exchange Helps to Further Grow U.S. Soy's Presence in Global Markets
PU
07:04pUK services firms toil in May, investment weak - CBI survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
2WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
3NINTENDO CO., LTD : NINTENDO : Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch
4A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That..
5TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATIO : TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About