Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall as global demand concerns grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 05:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about slackening global demand that outweighed bullish signals from Europe, where fears of an economically damaging no-deal Brexit have eased.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil was down 30 cents to $59.12 a barrel by 0905 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 11 cents to $53.67 a barrel.

Signs of still ample global oil supplies, combined with concerns about economic growth in China, the world's largest oil importer, pressured prices.

"A rebound in upside potential looks unlikely at this stage given that bullish catalysts are in short supply," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "Only a meaningful U.S.-China trade agreement or deeper OPEC cuts will change the negative status quo, neither of which seem to be forthcoming."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other oil producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, agreed in December to cut supply by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from the start of this year.

Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, said on Sunday it did not meet its supply reduction commitment in September because of an increase in natural gas condensate output as the country prepared for winter.

Additionally, talks between OPEC members Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to resume oil production from joint fields in the Neutral Zone between the two countries, with capacity of 500,000 barrels per day, could mean more supply returning to the market.

While market participants believe OPEC+ could decide to extend output cuts in an upcoming December meeting, economic headwinds are curbing bullish sentiment and fuelling oil demand concerns.

China's economic growth slowed to 6% year-on-year in the third quarter, its weakest in 27-1/2 years and short of expectations due to soft factory production and continuing trade tensions.

However, a 9.4% year-on-year increase in China's refinery throughput for September signalled that petroleum demand remained robust.

"This level of crude intake would imply that every province had simultaneously processed close-to-record volumes of crude based on their historical regional reporting," JBC analysts said in a note.

European shares opened slightly higher on Monday and UK government bond yields rose as investors remained hopeful that Britain would be able to avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union.

Analysts have said any British-EU agreement that avoids a no-deal Brexit should boost economic growth and oil demand.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Roslan Khasawneh and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GULF OIL CORPORATION LTD 2.52% 295 End-of-day quote.-1.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.61% 58.8 Delayed Quote.9.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.28% 63.7241 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00aBank of Southern California, NA and CalWest Bancorp, the Holding Company for CalWest Bank, Announce Agreement to Merge
SE
05:56aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : IMF–WBG Annual Meetings – Serbia Committed to Implementing Reforms and Boosting Economy
PU
05:56aAFL CIO AMERICAN FEDERATION OF LABOR AND CONGRES : These European Corporations Abuse the Rights of Working People in America's Southern States
PU
05:51aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid for 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
05:40aEU revises up German 2018 budget surplus, next year's easing seen small
RE
05:37aOil prices fall as global demand concerns grow
RE
05:26aGlobal stocks gain on hopes for progress in trade war and Brexit
RE
05:22aChina seeks $2.4 billion in sanctions against U.S. in Obama-era case - WTO
RE
05:21aRIJK ZWAAN EXPORT BV : Breeding of organic varieties is driven by market needs
PU
05:16aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Fiscal data - 2nd notification, 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA Q3: All time high order intake in Sorting Solutions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group