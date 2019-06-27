Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 11:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

SEOUL (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday in a cautious market, as traders eyed a scheduled meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit and next week's OPEC meeting.

Brent crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $66.16 per barrel by 0245 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 40 cents, or 0.7%, at $59.03 a barrel.

The leaders of the G20 countries meet on Friday and Saturday in Osaka, Japan, but the most anticipated meeting is between Trump and Xi on Saturday.

A trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies has weighed on oil prices, fanning fears that slowing economic growth could dent demand for the commodity.

"While there are no expectations of a truce between the two parties, it will set the scene for the OPEC meeting a couple of days later," ANZ Bank said in a note.

Trump said on Wednesday a trade deal with Chinese President Xi was possible this weekend but he is prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on most remaining Chinese imports should the two countries disagree.

"Even if U.S.-China trade talks turn positive, we think OPEC will extend the current production cuts until the end of the year. However, deeper cuts look unlikely, given the rising supply issues," ANZ said.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-members including Russia, known as OPEC+, will hold meetings on July 1-2 in Vienna to decide whether to extend their supply cuts.

"The market sentiment is that OPEC+ will agree to extend cuts, but after all what matters is how deep the cuts will be and how much Saudi Arabia and Russia will curb," said Kim Kwang-rae, a commodity analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul.

OPEC+ members agreed to curb oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan.1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday that the OPEC-led supply cut helped stabilize oil markets and the future of the output deal was expected to be on the agenda at the G20 summit.

Tensions between the United Sates and Iran have also been keeping markets on edge.

A week after U.S. President Donald Trump called off air strikes on Iran at the last minute, the prospect that Tehran could soon violate its nuclear commitments has created additional diplomatic urgency to find a way out of the crisis.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)

By Jane Chung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements May 2019
PU
11:16pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi, Abe agree to build China-Japan relations in accordance with needs of new era
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pAsian shares falter as Trump-Xi trade jitters build
RE
11:12pAsian shares falter as Trump-Xi trade jitters build
RE
11:12pOil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC meeting
RE
11:09pIndia's Modi says one-sided decisions drive development of global economy
RE
11:09pRUSSIA'S PUTIN : Attempts to destroy WTO or lower its role counter-productive
RE
11:06pPORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY : Reports new all-time records for first five months of 2019 at region's airports, seaport, path
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
3Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC meeting
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX Likely Grounded Until Late This Year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About