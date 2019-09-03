Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall as market eyes trade war, awaits stocks data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 03:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate at sunset in Midland, Texas

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the ongoing U.S.-China trade war cast a pall over markets, with soft South Korean data adding to concerns over emerging markets and a rise in OPEC output.

U.S. crude was down 26 cents, or 0.5%, at $54.84 a barrel by 0644 GMT, while Brent was down 6 cents at $58.60 a barrel.

The United States this week imposed 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods and China began to impose new duties on a $75 billion target list, deepening the trade war that has rumbled on for more than a year.

U.S. President Donald Trump said both sides would still meet for talks later this month.

South Korea's economy turned out to have expanded less than estimated during the second quarter as exports were revised down in the face of the prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

A move on Sunday by Argentina to impose capital controls is also casting a spotlight on emerging market risks.

"Oil will struggle to make substantial headway topside this week with no progress on trade talks or meetings even, soft data from Asia and a possible cracking of OPEC's resolve to control production," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose in August for the first month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed restraint by top Saudi Arabia and losses caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran.

OPEC, Russia and other non-members, known as OPEC+, agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 this year. OPEC's share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, to be delivered by 11 members and exempting Iran, Libya and Venezuela.

Russian oil production <C-RU-OUT> in August rose to 11.294 million barrels per day (bpd), topping the rate Moscow has pledged to cap output at under a pact with other producers and hitting its highest since March, data showed on Monday.

GRAPHIC U.S., Russian, Saudi crude oil production - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/OIL-PRODUCERS-BIGGEST/0H001PGD96QK/eikon.png

Nonetheless, Russia aims to fully comply with an agreement during September to cut oil production among OPEC and some non-OPEC producers, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on Monday.

Data due this week on U.S. inventory levels will be delayed by a day to Wednesday and Thursday due to the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday.

"What's bad for the outlook for global growth is bad for oil at the moment and only big draws in inventories can delay that drift lower," said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.23% 62.909 Delayed Quote.51.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.03% 58.44 Delayed Quote.12.52%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.01% 57.499 Delayed Quote.58.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.23% 66.8472 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21aSingapore hotels see best month in years amid Hong Kong turmoil
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aBoE eyes reform to make long-term investment more attractive
RE
03:10aSterling sinks to near three-year lows below $1.20 as political uncertainty spikes
RE
03:03aOil prices fall as market eyes trade war, awaits stocks data
RE
03:03aOil prices fall as market eyes trade war, awaits stocks data
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:40aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA-ACPC, LandBank roll out Expanded SURE Aid program
PU
02:24aAsia stocks dented by trade war, Brexit showdown paralyses pound
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
2SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
3BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
4RENAULT : RENAULT : WHAT THE OTHER PAPERS SAY THIS MORNING
5GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Russia's VTB plans to enter grain markets in Africa, Middle East and Asia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group