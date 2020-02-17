Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall as market weighs coronavirus demand impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 11:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, tracking losses in financial markets on lingering concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its effect on oil demand.

Brent crude was at $57.07 a barrel, down 60 cents, or 1%, by 0348 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.7%, to $51.67 a barrel.

"Oil prices remain heavy as energy traders may have been overly optimistic as to the crude demand impact of the coronavirus, and in fading optimism that OPEC + will come through with deeper production cuts in March," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Optimism that China would see a return to normalcy in travel and trade next quarter was probably wrong... The rest of world is exercising caution on virus spreading fears and that will do no favors for crude's demand outlook."

U.S. stock futures slipped from record levels on Tuesday after Apple Inc , the most valuable company in the United States, said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as the coronavirus outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China.

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, Chinese health officials said, although global experts warn it is too early to say the outbreak is being contained.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week the virus was set to cause oil demand to fall by 435,000 barrels per day (bpd) year-on-year in the first quarter, in what would be the first quarterly drop since the financial crisis in 2009.

Still, with some Chinese independent refineries snapping up crude supplies after being absent from the market for weeks, traders held out hopes that China's demand could recover in coming months.

Investors are also anticipating that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, will approve a proposal to deepen production cuts to tighten global supplies and support prices.

The group, known as OPEC+, has an agreement to cut oil output by 1.7 million bpd until the end of March.

Oil output from Libya has fallen sharply since Jan. 18 because of a blockade of ports and oil fields by groups loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

Libya's national oil corporation, NOC, said on Monday that oil production was at 135,745 barrels per day as of Monday, compared with 1.2 million bpd before the stoppage.

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.02% 324.95 Delayed Quote.10.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.90% 56.99 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.23% 63.6 Delayed Quote.2.45%
WTI -0.58% 51.63 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:21aChina to grant tariff exemptions on additional U.S. goods
RE
12:20aChina to grant tariff exemptions on additional U.S. goods
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aHSBC sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
RE
02/17Indonesia central bank may cut key rate as coronavirus hits economy - Reuters poll
RE
02/17SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most down as Apple's warning rattles sentiment; Indonesia up
RE
02/17Oil prices fall as market weighs coronavirus demand impact
RE
02/17Oil prices fall as market weighs coronavirus demand impact
RE
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Why Mess With a Winning Strategy? Investors Bet on Tech -- Update
2RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
4GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thai pl..
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Makes EUR4.86 Billion Offer to Buy UBI Banca
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group