Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall on U.S.-China tensions, weak factory data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

Oil prices fell on Monday on worries that a global oil glut may persist even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease, amid a fresh spat between the United States and China over the origin of the virus.

Brent crude was down 86 cents, or 3.3%, at $25.58, at 0828 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.57, or 7.9%, to $18.21.

While global oil demand is expected to modestly recover from April lows as countries ease some lockdown measures, the glut created over months in storage facilities will loom over the markets.

"As oil inventories are likely still increasing over the coming weeks, oil prices remain vulnerable to renewed setbacks," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

However, Goldman Sachs was more optimistic than before about the rise of oil prices next year due to lower crude production and a partial recovery in oil demand.

The Wall Street bank raised its 2021 forecast for global benchmark Brent to $55.63 per barrel from $52.50 earlier. The bank hiked its estimate for WTI to $51.38 a barrel from $48.50 previously.

Signs that the output cuts may help reduce the supply overhang have emerged with the narrowing of Brent's contango - the market structure in which later-dated prices are higher than prompt supplies.

The six-month spread of Brent futures <LCOc1-LCOc7> hit its narrowest in almost a month at a discount of around $6.50, up from a record wide discount of almost $14 in late-March, reflecting decreasing oversupply expectations and making storage for later sale less profitable.

The re-emergence of trade tensions between the United State and China also weighed on prices.

Adding to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat last week to impose tariffs on China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.

"The resumption of the trade war will be detrimental to oil prices over the long term," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

Concerns about weak manufacturing data in Asia and Europe, assessed by Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of manufacturing companies, also put pressure on oil prices.

In Asia, a series of PMIs from IHS Markit fell deeper into contraction from March, with some diving to all-time lows and others hitting levels last seen during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

PMIs in France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy, dropped in April to its lowest level on record. IHS Markit's Final PMI for German manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Europe's largest economy, shrank at the fastest rate on record.

The U.S. dollar surged against most major currencies on Monday amid fears that last year's U.S.-China dispute will be re-ignited.

Oil is usually priced in dollars so a stronger greenback makes crude more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, additional reporting by Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31aS.Africa deputy finance minister urges central bank to print money to fund gov't -report
RE
05:30aEgypt?s Suez canal revenues rise to $1.907 billion in first four months
RE
05:29aSouth Africa's Absa PMI crashes to all-time low as economic activity freezes
RE
05:29aEDITORIAL OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL KLAUS HEEGER : Hope.
PU
05:19aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Consumer Price Index
PU
05:16aPandemic slams global factories, activity sinks to new lows
RE
05:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aPandemic slams global factories, activity sinks to new lows
RE
05:13aCoronavirus pushes Hong Kong economy into deepest contraction on record in first quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3AMS AG : AMS : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
4WTI : Global Stock and Oil Prices Fall
5KERING : KERING : China's young spenders say #ditchyourstuff as economy sputters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group