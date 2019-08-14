Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall on concerns over recession, inventories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate at sunset in Midland, Texas

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday, adding to sharp overnight losses as U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose, fears of recession mounted and economic data out of China and Europe disappointed.

Brent crude was down 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $59.11 a barrel by 0300 GMT, after falling 3% in the last session.

U.S. crude was down 25 cents, or 0.5%, at $54.98 a barrel, having dropped 3.3% in the previous session.

The combination of a slew of data suggesting a slowdown in global growth amid the U.S.-China trade war and persistently high levels of oil in U.S. storage has punctured recent optimism in crude markets, but stoked expectations that leading producers may take further steps to support prices.

"Oil prices, though supported by OPEC-led production curbs, ... face severe headwinds as traders swing between demand-side worries and supply curtailment policies," said Benjamin Lu, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been mostly trimming production since the start of 2017 and traders say they expect Saudi Arabia to reduce output further amid slowing global oil demand.

The U.S. Treasury bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since 2007, a sign of investor concern that the world's biggest economy may fall into recession.

China reported disappointing data for July, including a surprise drop in industrial output growth to a more than 17-year low, underlining widening economic cracks as the trade war with the U.S. intensifies.

Global economic worries, amplified by tariff conflicts and uncertainty over Brexit, are also hitting European economies. A slump in exports sent Germany's economy into reverse in the second quarter, data showed, while the euro zone's GDP barely grew in the second quarter of 2019.

A second week of unexpected builds in U.S. crude inventories is adding to the pressure on oil prices.

U.S. crude stocks <USOILC=ECI> grew by 1.6 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels, as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report.

At 440.5 million barrels, inventories were about 3% above the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)

By Aaron Sheldrick

Stocks treated in this article : Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP), London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.92445 Delayed Quote.3.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.02% 59.11 Delayed Quote.6.61%
WTI 0.07% 54.98 Delayed Quote.19.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29pFire at Indonesia Pertamina's Balikpapan refinery
RE
11:26pSouth Korea's Moon open to dialogue with Japan amid trade row
RE
11:16pOil prices fall on concerns over recession, inventories
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:48pChina's new home prices firm but momentum slows in some parts
RE
10:47pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FTZ reforms to stimulate trade flows
PU
10:13pSeko says seeking explanation for South Korea's removal of Japan trade status
RE
10:07pYen stands tall as Treasury curve shift drives rush to safety
RE
10:07pYen stands tall as Treasury curve shift drives rush to safety
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks routed, oil sinks as bond markets flash recession warning
2VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
3GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD : GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Half Year Financial Statement and Dividend Announcement fo..
4COAL : Fidelity Investments wins court battle with IRS over coal tax credits
5LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : LENOVO : China's Lenovo first-quarter profit more than doubles on record PC market shar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group