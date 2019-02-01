Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall on doubt over U.S.-China trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 05:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack can be seen in Cisco, Texas

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday as the resolution of trade talks between the United States and China remained in doubt, and data from China stoked further concerns over an economic slowdown that could dent fuel demand.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.53 per barrel at 0950 GMT, 31 cents, or half a percent, below their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $53.42 per barrel, down 37 cents or 0.69 percent.

Global markets were supported as U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal.

But Trump added further uncertainty to the talks by telling reporters: "This is either going to be a very big deal, or it's going to be a deal that we'll just postpone for a little while."

Crude prices were weighed down by a survey on Friday that showed China's factory activity shrank by the most in almost three years in January amid slumping orders, reinforcing fears a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is deepening.

With Chinese industry a key consumer of fuels such as diesel, such a slowdown would also likely hit fuel demand.

"Many traders recognise that sense is likely to prevail and a deal will be struck after the summit - although the shape of any deal will continue to drive a jittery market," Cantor Fitzgerald Europe said in a note.

"This has overshadowed bullish indicators."

Analysts believe the oil market will be more balanced in 2019 after supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which according to a Reuters poll pumped 30.98 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, down 890,000 bpd from December.

In Venezuela, meanwhile, U.S. sanctions imposed on state oil firm PDVSA this week are keeping tankers stuck at ports as American refineries that rely on Venezuelan feedstocks cut back operations.

"The latest U.S. sanctions could directly halt around 500,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan exports to the U.S.," Citi said.

Much Venezuelan crude oil is rated as heavy and requires the light petroleum naphtha, much of it supplied from the United States, for dilution before export to refineries.

"An additional 350,000 bpd of Venezuelan oil output is at risk due to the lack of U.S. diluents, a result of the U.S. product exports ban with immediate effect," Citi added.

(Reporting by Noah Browning in LONDON; additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aEuro zone inflation falls, though core rate inches higher
RE
05:16aOil prices fall on doubt over U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12aDisappointing factory activity threatens global growth
RE
05:09aOil prices fall on doubt over U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:02aEUROZONE : CPI Flash Estimate as estimates at 1.4%
04:59aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Treasury backs British brewers with duty freeze
PU
04:58aWeak China data pauses Fed-inspired rally in stocks
RE
04:58aNew mechanism for European trade with Iran is legitimate - Germany's BGA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
4Trump to meet China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Asserts Progress as Ills Persist

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.