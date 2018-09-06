Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall on emerging market woes, looming tariff deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 02:55am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks by an oil well at the Toma South oil field to Heglig, in Ruweng State

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday as emerging market woes weighed on sentiment, while a deadline neared for a potential new round of U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $68.47 per barrel at 0031 GMT, down 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $770 a barrel.

Broad emerging market weakness is weighing on global economic growth prospects.

Meanwhile, a public comment period on possible U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods ends on Thursday, with expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump will impose the additional levies.

Given that China and emerging markets more broadly are key demand growth areas for oil markets, analysts said crude prices had come under downward pressure.

"The prospects of increased supplies from OPEC and her allies, and weaker demand from China and other emerging markets could weigh further on oil prices going forward, or at least limit the upside potential," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at futures brokerage Forex.

"In part, this is because of the U.S.-dollar's strength, weighing heavily on emerging market currencies, including the yuan, which in turn has pushed up the costs of all dollar-denominated commodities," he added.

For now, however, oil demand remains strong, not least in the United States.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week as refineries boosted output amid strong consumption, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 1.17 million barrels to 404.5 million barrels in the week to Aug. 31, while refinery crude runs rose by 198,000 barrels per day, the API data showed.

The producer cartel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday that it expected global oil demand to break through 100 million barrels per day for the first time later this year.

Meanwhile, there are concerns that U.S. sanctions against Iran, which will target the OPEC-member's oil industry from November, will tighten global supply.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55aOil prices fall on emerging market woes, looming tariff deadline
RE
02:52aDollar sags on firmer pound, wobbly emerging currencies brake fall
RE
02:47aJOHN CORNYN : Cornyn on Port Arthur LNG Milestone
PU
02:22aKuwait market edges higher; volume soars
AQ
02:12aWASHINGTON COUNTY OR : Groundbreaking for Willow Creek Crossing affordable housing project
PU
01:52aKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : KDA to Host 13th Annual Kansas Grape Stomp at the Kansas State Fair
PU
01:42aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Greater Ambition, Urgency Needed to Avert Climate Crisis, Secretary-General Stresses at Launch of New Climate Economy Report
PU
01:32aCALL FOR NOMINATIONS : 2019 Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year Award
PU
01:32aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Concludes 2018 Article IV Consultation with Botswana
PU
01:30aTop banks' first-half commodities revenue climbs 38 percent - report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
2FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
3TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
4HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : INSURER GREAT-WEST LIFECO SEEKS TO SELL $2 BILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS: ..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.