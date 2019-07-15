Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall on fading storm impact, Chinese economic data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 02:22pm EDT
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Monday on signs that the impact of a tropical storm on U.S. Gulf Coast production and refining would be short-lived, while Chinese economic data dimmed the crude demand outlook.

Easing tensions between the West and the Middle East also weighed on oil futures.

Brent crude futures dropped 14 cents to $66.58 a barrel by 1:53 p.m. EDT (1753 GMT), while U.S. crude shed 57 cents, or 1%, to $59.64 a barrel.

One U.S. Gulf Coast refinery was restarting after shutting under threats of Tropical Storm Barry, while other refineries in the path of the storm continued to operate.

U.S. offshore oil producers restarted 4% of the production shut by Barry last week, according to a report on Monday by the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). Energy companies had slashed offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output by 73%, or 1.4 million bpd.

"This market's muted response to Gulf Coast storm activity appears to suggest that (Gulf of Mexico) production curtailments will prove minimal while any lost output could easily be offset," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

Chinese data showed industrial output and retail data beat expectations, but overall figures showed the country's slowest quarterly economic growth in decades.

China's oil throughput rose to a record 13.07 million barrels per day in June, up 7.7% from a year earlier, following the start-up of two new large refineries, official data showed.

Still, economic growth of just 6.2% in the second quarter of 2019 - the weakest in 27 years - highlighted the impact of trade tensions with Washington and raised the possibility that more incentives might be needed to jump-start the economy.

"The basic message is that the second half of this year will see some depletion in global oil inventories but this will be followed by a dismal 2020, especially the first six months of next year," PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

Fading worries about an imminent conflict between Western nations and Iran also weighed on oil futures.

"It seems that some of the concerns that we were close to a military conflict with Iran has eased a little bit, so that has also weighed on prices," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday that Iran was ready to hold talks with the United States if Washington lifted sanctions and returned to the 2015 nuclear deal it quit last year.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said there remained a "small window" of time to save the Iran nuclear deal as Tehran signalled it would ramp up its nuclear program.

(Additional reporting by Noah Browning in London and Florence Tan; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jan Harvey)

By Laila Kearney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pCEPR CENTER FOR ECONOMIC AND POLICY RESEARCH : New Report Finds Ecuador's IMF Austerity Program Likely to Result in Economic Recession, Higher Unemployment
PU
02:32pMnuchin says Facebook must enact proper safeguards against illicit use, money laundering
RE
02:30pChina data supports global stocks as U.S. earnings season begins
RE
02:29pChina data supports stocks as U.S. earnings season begins
RE
02:27pAmazon rivals ride on Prime Day marketing as protests unfold
RE
02:22pOil prices fall on fading storm impact, Chinese economic data
RE
02:20pBSEE TROPICAL STORM BARRY ACTIVITY STATISTICS : July 15, 2019
PU
02:20pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : Minister Shahid, as the Special Envoy of the President, calls on the Prime Minister of Mauritius
PU
02:18pTrump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade
RE
02:15pECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCIL : High-Level Political Forum
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5ABBVIE : Gilead invests $5 billion to deepen ties with biotech Galapagos

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About