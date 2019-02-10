Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall on rising U.S. rig count, pressure on OPEC-led supply cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 08:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Crude prices fell by around 1 percent on Monday as U.S. drilling activity picked up and as Russia's biggest oil producer pressured President Vladimir Putin to end the supply cut deal with Middle East-dominated producer club OPEC.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.16 per barrel at 0103 GMT, down 56 cents, or 1 percent, from their last settlement.

WTI prices were also weighed down by the closure of a 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at Phillips 66's Wood River, Illinois, refinery following a fire on Sunday.

International Brent crude oil futures were down 53 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $61.57 a barrel.

In the United States, energy firms last week increased the number of oil rigs operating for the second time in three weeks, a weekly report by Baker Hughes said on Friday.

Companies added 7 oil rigs in the week to Feb. 8, bringing the total count to 854, pointing to a further rise in U.S. crude production, which already stands at a record 11.9 million bpd.

(For a graph
ic on 'U.S. oil drilling & production levels' https://tmsnrt.rs/2S87iVI

Elsewhere, the head of Russian oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin, has written to the Russian President Vladimir Putin saying Moscow's deal with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to withhold output is a strategic threat and plays into the hands of the United States.

The so-called OPEC+ deal has been in place since 2017, aimed at reining in a global supply overhang. It has been extended several times and, under the latest deal, participants are cutting output by 1.2 million bpd until the end of June.

OPEC and its allies will meet on April 17-18 in Vienna to review the pact.

Preventing crude prices from falling much further have been U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, targetting its state-owned oil firm PDVSA.

"The issues in Venezuela continue to support prices. Reports are emerging that PDVSA is scrambling to secure new markets for its crude, after the U.S. placed additional sanctions on the country," ANZ bank said on Monday.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein

Stocks treated in this article : NK Rosneft' PAO, Phillips 66
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NK ROSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
PHILLIPS 66 1.94% 93.52 Delayed Quote.8.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46pUK public services face post-Brexit squeeze, forecasters warn
RE
08:22pOil prices fall on rising U.S. rig count, pressure on OPEC-led supply cuts
RE
08:16pAsian shares in tight range ahead of U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:11pDollar near 6-week highs as trade, growth worries ramp up
RE
07:51pChina retail earnings up 8.5 percent during new year holiday - ministry
RE
07:44pUK and Switzerland to sign post-Brexit trade agreement
RE
07:16pU.K. Retail Footfall Continued to Egde Lower in January
DJ
07:09pBorder-Security Funding Negotiations Stall as Shutdown Looms -- 3rd Update
DJ
06:19pUK beefs up plans to punish pension pot mismanagement
RE
03:15pU.S. ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Inflation, Delayed Retail Sales and More
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK and Switzerland to sign post-Brexit trade agreement
2Oil prices fall on rising U.S. rig count, pressure on OPEC-led supply cuts
3MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice- Appx 3Y Brett Mitchell
4UBS GROUP : UBS : Chairman of Imperial Brands to quit amid board reform - The Times
5JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : downs Sassuolo 3-0 with Cristiano setting the tone

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.