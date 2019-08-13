Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall on slowing demand concerns, but efforts to curb supply support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 02:53am EDT
A view of an oil refinery off the coast of Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in the previous session, as sluggish demand forecasts countered expectations that major producers would prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were down 48 cents or 0.8%, from the previous settlement, at $58.09 a barrel by 0643 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $54.52 per barrel, down by 41 cents, or 0.8%, from the last close.

"Although the outlook remains bleak, oil prices have remained anchored this week after a rapid response from Saudi Arabia, who is serious about stepping in to defend the oil price," Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte Ltd said in a note.

Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said late last week it plans to keep its crude oil exports below 7 million barrels per day in August and September to help drain global oil inventories.

Analysts expect the country to support prices ahead of its plans to float Saudi Aramco, in what could be the world's largest initial public offering (IPO).

Saudi Aramco was ready for its IPO, but the timing for the deal will be decided by its sole shareholder, the Saudi government, a senior executive said on Monday.

Kuwait on Monday also reiterated its commitment to OPEC+ supply curbs after Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel said Kuwait had cut its own output by more than required by the accord.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) since Jan. 1.

But booming U.S. shale oil production continues to chip away at efforts to limit the global supply overhang, weighing on prices.

U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, to a record 8.77 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast in a report.

Gloomy forecasts for the global economy and oil demand growth have also dragged on oil prices as the trade dispute between the United States and China escalates.

"The swift reaction from Saudi Arabia will likely stabilise oil prices, but the oil price probably won't move much above $60 per barrel until there is evidence of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations," said Innes.

China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday to reflect broad weakness in the local unit.

A lower yuan raises the cost of dollar-denominated oil imports in China, the world's biggest crude oil importer.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Michael Perry and Richard Pullin)

By Roslan Khasawneh

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.67% 58.18 Delayed Quote.6.06%
WTI -0.51% 54.59 Delayed Quote.15.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aLIETUVOS BANKAS : Deficit on the current account balance turns to surplus
PU
03:12aGOVERNMENT OF FINLAND : Customs enhances the combat against African swine fever – Customs trains a food detector dog for Helsinki Airport
PU
03:12aSIAM SOCIETY OF INDIAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS : Auto Industry Downturn Further Deepens De-Growth of All Segments Continues
PU
03:05aEXCLUSIVE : China cenbank official says yuan at right level, disorderly capital flows unlikely
RE
03:01aOil prices fall on slowing demand concerns, but efforts to curb supply support
RE
02:58aJapan says South Korea failed to justify trade restriction
RE
02:53aOil prices fall on slowing demand concerns, but efforts to curb supply support
RE
02:52aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Beef talks make some progress on issues for beef farmers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
3ALK-ABELLO A/S : Six-month interim report (Q2) 2019
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 profit tanks, regulatory threat looms in Australia
5BENGAL ENERGY LTD : BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group