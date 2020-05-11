Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall on supply glut, fears of second virus wave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 02:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Florence Tan

Oil prices slipped more than 1% on Monday as concern over a persistent glut and economic gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic cancelled out support from supply cuts at some of the world's top producers.

Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 1.7%, at $30.46 a barrel by 0624 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 49 cents, or 2.0%, to $24.25 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have notched up gains over the past two weeks as countries have eased business and social lockdowns imposed to cope with the coronavirus and fuel demand has rebounded modestly. Oil production worldwide is also declining.

But possible signs of a second wave of coronavirus infections in northeast China and South Korea worried investors even as more countries started to pivot towards easing pandemic restrictions in moves that could support oil demand.

"That's definitely a cause for concern as the last thing people want is for lockdowns to happen again across multiple cities, but I think authorities should be much more prepared right now to cope with a second wave," said OCBC economist Howie Lee in Singapore.

"Overall, the risk environment looks quite conducive for further upside," he said, adding that Brent could stay supported at $30 a barrel.

Global oil demand has plummeted by about 30% as the coronavirus pandemic curtailed movement across the world, building up inventories globally.

Fears that the United States is running out of storage space triggered a crash by WTI prices into negative territory last month, prompting some U.S. producers to slash output.

The number of operating oil and gas rigs in the world's largest oil producer fell to 374 in the week to May 8, a record low according to data released on Friday from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co going back to 1940.

"People are surprised by how quickly the U.S. is shutting in production and that's exactly what we need in order to support prices," said Tony Nunan, a senior risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.

"There's another 10 days before the June contract expires ... if the WTI contract can avoid a crash going into expiry, hopefully we've seen the bottom."

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aLondon stocks gain as 'careful' UK easing begins
RE
03:26aNissan's China sales grew 1.1% in April as market recovered
RE
03:24aUK mourners choosing simpler funerals in COVID crisis - Dignity
RE
03:24aChina Car Sales Bounced Back a Bit in April
DJ
03:18aAngloGold Ashanti boosts cash flow despite production loss
RE
03:16aBritain, EU start penultimate round of talks before key deadline
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aGEORGIA HEALTHCARE : GHG signs US$ 25 million loan agreement with EBRD
PU
03:13aSouth Africa's Vodacom FY earnings up 8.9%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
2NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : Arabica coffee growers see harvest delays, possible losses due to coronavirus
3SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
4WH GROUP LIMITED : As U.S. meat workers fall sick and supplies dwindle, exports to China soar
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL : 1Q Sales Fell Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group