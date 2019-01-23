Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices fall on worries fuel demand to stall amid slowing global growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil takners pass through the Strait of Hormuz

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices declined on Thursday amid lingering concerns over slowing global economic growth that may limit fuel demand and after a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.89 a barrel at 0352 GMT, down 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement, having closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.40 per barrel, 22 cents lower from their last settlement.

"Crude oil came under further pressure as concerns of faltering global growth remained at the forefront in investor’s minds," ANZ Bank said.

The prospects of future oil demand are getting clouded by the global growth worries, analysts said.

"With the IMF downgrading 2019/20 and the continued rhetoric from Davos reiterating that they expect global growth to slow down over the next two years, is providing selling pressure in oil," said Hue Frame, portfolio manager at Frame Funds in Sydney.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its world economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020, due to weakness in Europe and some emerging markets.

Meanwhile, world leaders and top executives are meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week to discuss how to steer policy amid worries of slowing economic growth, damaging trade wars and Brexit.

Oil market sentiment was also weakened by an increase in U.S. crude inventories after refineries cut output, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 6.6 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 18 to 443.6 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 42,000 barrels, the API said. Refinery runs fell by 152,000 barrels per day. [API/S]

"Sharp production cuts by OPEC+ have kept crude oil futures supported however as market reports indicate for a marked output reduction in Dec 2018," said Benjamin Lu, analyst at Phillip Futures.

"Though oil prices have demonstrated for higher upside potential in the first quarter of 2019, mounting economic challenges will continue to impede exponential gains in the longer term," Lu added.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in SINGAPORE and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Colin Packham and Koustav Samanta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43pChina's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pMalaysia Dec CPI +0.2% on Year; +0.4% Expected
DJ
11:13pOil prices fall on worries fuel demand to stall amid slowing global growth
RE
11:13pJapan's KDDI considering investing in Kabu.com Securities - sources
RE
11:07pMalaysia's December inflation steady at 0.2 percent year-on-year, below forecast
RE
11:06pHammond calls for business support after Brexit
RE
11:02pDOLLAR INDEX : hampered by global growth, trade war worries; Aussie slips
RE
10:58pCitadel's Griffin buys New York condo for record $238 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.