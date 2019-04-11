Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices firm amid OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 08:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices were firm on Friday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and by U.S. sanctions on petroleum exporters Iran and Venezuela.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $71.01 per barrel at 0042 GMT, up 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.78 per barrel, up 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their previous settlement.

"We see Brent and WTI prices averaging $75 per barrel and $67 per barrel respectively through the rest of this year, but risk is asymmetrically skewed to the upside," RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

"Geopolitically infused rallies could shoot prices toward or even past the $80 per barrel mark for intermittent periods this summer," the Canadian bank said.

Oil markets have been pushed up by more than a third this year by supply cuts led by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), U.S. sanctions on oil exporters Iran and Venezuela, and escalating fighting in Libya.

Production in Venezuela has been plunging as the U.S. sanctions add to a deep economic and political crisis, while the U.S. government is expected to tighten oil sanctions against Iran in May.

"Electrical outages added a further hurdle to Venezuelan production, which fell by 290,000 barrels per day in March to 732,000 barrels per day. Iranian production was stable at 2.7 million barrels per day, (but) could take a further hit if the U.S. cuts import waivers in May," said Jefferies bank on Friday.

OPEC and its allies will meet in June to decide whether to continue withholding supply, and while OPEC's de-facto leader, Saudi Arabia, is seen to be keen to continue cutting, sources with the group said it may raise output from July if disruptions elsewhere continue.

On the demand side, most of the world's growth in fuel consumption is coming from Asia.

"China and India comprise nearly 55 percent of global demand growth. Throw in the rest of emerging Asia and the figure balloons to 80 percent," said RBC Capital Markets.

"While macro fears of an economic hard landing may be overblown, the concentration risk of global oil demand remains underappreciated," it added.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pDOLLAR INDEX : shored up by strong U.S. data, commodity currencies sag
RE
09:14pInside SoftBank's push to rule the road
RE
09:10pAsian shares tread water amid mixed growth signals
RE
09:04pJapan's Motegi says Japan-U.S. talks set for April 15-16
RE
09:00pELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX sends world's most powerful rocket on first commercial flight
RE
08:50pSingapore central bank stands pat on monetary policy as growth slows
RE
08:48pOil prices firm amid OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela
RE
08:43pNETSUITE : Avoiding Four Common Mistakes in an ERP Implementation and How Best to Work with Your SI
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Prices New Streaming Service at $6.99 a Month
5DOLLARAMA INC : DOLLARAMA : Sale of shares by Dollarama insider

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About