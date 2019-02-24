Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices firm on hopes for U.S., China trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 08:01pm EST
Pumpjacks are seen against the setting sun at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as Washington and China appeared to edge closer to a trade deal, dampening fears over the outlook for global economic growth.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $67.26 a barrel at 0005 GMT, up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close. They ended Friday little changed after touching their highest since Nov. 16 at $67.73 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $57.38 per barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last settlement. WTI futures climbed 0.5 percent on Friday, having marked their highest since Nov. 16 at $57.81 a barrel.

"Crude prices continue to be supported on optimism a trade deal will be reached in the coming days by the world's two largest economies, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, OANDA.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would delay an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled for later this week thanks to progress in trade talks and said if progress continued, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would seal a deal.

Signs of reduced global oil supply also supported crude prices.

U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeks week after U.S. crude production hit an all-time high, boosting exports to a record-peak and stockpiles to their highest in over a year.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Pemex produced 1.62 million barrels of crude per day in January, less than any month in almost three decades, the state-owned oil company said on Friday, underscoring the challenges facing a government that vows to pump far more in a few years.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:06pAsia shares climb as Trump pushes out tariff deadline
RE
08:22pTrump sees 'very big news' in China trade talks in next week or two
RE
08:06pDOLLAR INDEX : Aussie rises after Trump delays China tariffs; yuan at seven-month high
RE
08:03pJapan PM Abe's adviser says BOJ can shelve its price goal
RE
08:01pOil prices firm on hopes for U.S., China trade deal
RE
07:56pTrump to Delay Tariff Increases on Chinese Imports -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:46pTrump delays tariff increase on Chinese goods after trade talk progress
RE
07:45pTrump delays tariff increase on Chinese goods after trade talk progress
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont says Barrick intends to propose changes of Newmont by-laws
2NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Says Rival Miner Barrick Gold Has Bought a Small Stake
3ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : confirms 3 deaths in Houston 767 crash, 2 bodies re..
4BARCLAYS : UK bank CEOs paid 120 times as much as average employee
5CLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR W, ATVI, GSM AND BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on B..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.