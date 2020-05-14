Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Oil prices get some respite from drop in U.S. crude stockpiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 04:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

By Shadia Nasralla

Oil prices climbed on Thursday following an unexpected drop in U.S. crude stocks, but the Brent benchmark still hovered below $30 a barrel as any bullish momentum continued to be curbed by a bleak fuel demand picture due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude futures were up 51 cents, or 1.8%, at $29.70 per barrel at 0755 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 54 cents, or 2.1%, at $25.83 per barrel.

Prices have ticked up in the past two weeks as some countries relaxed coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns to allow factories and shops to open again.

However the emergence of new cases in South Korea and China has raised concerns over a possible second wave of infections which would weigh on economic recovery and fuel demand.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday of an "extended period" of weak economic growth and called for additional fiscal spending to deal with the fallout from the virus.

Providing bullish impetus, U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in 15 weeks. [EIA/S]

U.S. crude stockpiles were drawn down by 745,000 barrels to 531.5 million barrels in the week to May 8, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

But any respite is expected to be short-lived.

Goldman Sachs raised its May global demand estimate by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), but still sees a decline of 16 million bpd from pre-COVID levels.

The bank said recovering demand and lower output would push the global oil market into deficit in June. However it maintained its summer price forecasts of $30 per barrel for Brent and $28 per barrel for WTI.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday it expects 2020 global oil demand to shrink by 9.07 million bpd, a deeper contraction than its previous forecast of 6.85 million bpd.

It said it also expected the second quarter to see the steepest decline in demand.

ING Economics said in a note the lowering of demand forecasts made for "bearish reading".

"(Second-quarter) demand for OPEC oil is just 16.77 million bpd, well below OPEC output levels, even when full compliance of OPEC+ cuts are taken into consideration," ING added.

(Additional reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.17% 23247.97 Delayed Quote.-18.54%
NASDAQ 100 -1.23% 9000.077015 Delayed Quote.5.58%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.55% 8863.166536 Delayed Quote.1.66%
S&P 500 -1.75% 2820 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:27aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices get some respite from drop in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
04:27aEUROPE : European shares drop on doubts over speedy recovery
RE
03:47aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street Lower
DJ
02:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Storm clouds gather over U.S. stocks as hopes of quick recovery fade
RE
02:38aGlobal Stocks Fall on Fed Caution
DJ
01:15aGlobal Stocks Fall on Fed Caution
DJ
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'
DJ
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall About 2% as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain' -- Update
DJ
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain' -- Update
DJ
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall About 2% as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3RWE AG : RWE : Shrugging off coronavirus, RWE posts profit rise on strong winds
4FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
5BILFINGER SE : BILFINGER : Q1 2020 financial results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group