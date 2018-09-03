Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices higher as U.S. sanctions limit Iran exports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 11:22am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Oil tanker is seen at sunset anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by concerns that falling Iranian output will tighten markets once U.S. sanctions bite from November, but gains were limited by higher supply from OPEC and the United States.

Brent crude oil was up 45 cents at $78.09 a barrel by 0905 GMT. U.S. crude was 15 cents higher at $69.95.

The two benchmarks have risen strongly over the last two weeks with Brent gaining more than 10 percent on expectations that global supply will tighten later this year.

U.S. sanctions are already curbing exports from Iran.

"Exports from OPEC’s third-biggest producer are falling faster than expected and worse is to come ahead of a looming second wave of U.S. sanctions," said Stephen Brennock, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. "Fears of an impending supply crunch are gaining traction."

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at brokerage OANDA, said Brent was "supported by the notion that U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude oil exports will eventually lead to constricted markets".

Edward Bell, analyst at Emirates NBD bank in Dubai, agreed:

"Iranian production is already showing signs of decline, falling by 150,000 bpd last month ... (as) importers of Iranian barrels will already be moving away from taking shipments."

But global oil markets are still fairly well supplied.

Production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August to a 2018 high of 32.79 million bpd, a Reuters survey showed. [OPEC/O]

Output was boosted by a recovery in Libyan production and as Iraq's southern exports hit a record high.

U.S. drillers added oil rigs for the first time in three weeks, increasing the rig count by 2 to 862. The high rig count has helped lift U.S. crude production <C-OUT-T-EIA> by more than 30 percent since mid-2016 to 11 million bpd.

Meanwhile, trade disputes between the United States and other major economies including China and the European Union are expected to hurt oil demand if they are not settled soon.

China's manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in more than a year in August, with export orders shrinking for a fifth month, a private survey showed on Monday.

OANDA's Innes said it was too early to say whether economic slowdown would put a serious dent in oil prices.

"It isn't at all clear that such type of economic headwinds will topple oil prices," Innes said.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)

By Christopher Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WTI -0.01% 69.86 Delayed Quote.16.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45aItalian Politics Keep Global Investors on Edge
DJ
11:35aWorld stocks slip for third day as trade, emerging market worries nag
RE
11:32aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : The transport of natural gas via the Hungarian-Croatian interconnector could begin in 2019
PU
11:22aOil prices higher as U.S. sanctions limit Iran exports
RE
11:22aTAMESIDE METROPOLITAN BOROUGH COUNCIL : star councils have a new signing
PU
11:22aUK factories feel pinch from global economy as export orders fall
RE
11:21aOil prices higher as U.S. sanctions limit Iran exports
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:11aBoE and Treasury discussing extending Carney's time as governor - BBC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Police in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
3WAL-MART STORES : Police in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
4NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Update on Well 234 Drilling
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN: Issuance of first convertible notes to ONCOLOGIE without subscription rights

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.