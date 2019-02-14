Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices hit 2019 highs amid OPEC-led supply cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:47pm EST
Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Friday, with Brent crude futures hitting fresh 2019 highs amid U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran and supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Brent pushed above $65 per barrel for the first time in 2019, before edging back to $64.91 a barrel by 0143 GMT. That was still 0.5 percent above the last close.

The international benchmark for oil prices is at a near 3-month high and set for a 4.5 percent gain for the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.74 per barrel, up 33 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last settlement.

OPEC and some non-affiliated suppliers including Russia are withholding supply in order to tighten the market and prop up prices.

The producer group known as OPEC+ has agreed to cut crude output by a joint 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd). Top exporter Saudi Arabia said it would cut even more in March than the deal called for.

Russia has cut its oil production by 80,000-90,000 barrels per day from its level in October, Moscow's reference level for its cuts, the country's energy minister said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note that "Brent should average $70 per barrel in 2019, helped by voluntary (Saudi, Kuwait, UEA) and involuntary (Venezuela, Iran) declines in OPEC supply."

The U.S. bank added that it expects "a 2.5 million barrels per day drop in OPEC supply from 4Q18 into 4Q19."

Standing against the supply cuts is soaring U.S. crude production, which rose by more than 2 million bpd last year, to 11.9 million bpd, making America the world's biggest oil producer.

Most analysts expect U.S. output to rise past 12 million bpd soon, and perhaps even hit 13 million bpd by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore and Colin Packham in Sydney; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59pAirbus A380 production halt to fuel transatlantic trade spat
RE
09:56pIndonesia's Trade Deficit Widens in January
DJ
09:49pSingapore's lowest GDP growth in two years comes with manufacturing warning
RE
09:40pIndonesia January trade deficit wider than forecast
RE
09:25pTrump to Declare National Emergency, Sign Spending Deal -- 5th Update
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11pChina's factory-gate prices slow for seventh month, raising deflation fears
RE
08:52pMEXICO'S PEMEX, AFTER DOWNGRADE, WILL MAKE ALL DEBT PAYMENTS : Lopez Obrador
RE
08:47pOil prices hit 2019 highs amid OPEC-led supply cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VTV THERAPEUTICS INC : VTV THERAPEUTICS INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
2TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC : T:slim X2 Insulin Pump First to Receive New ACE Pump Classification by FDA
3METRO : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba in talks on stake in China operations of Germany's Metro - sources
4SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC : SENSEONICS : Announces Partnership with Geo-Med to Provide Veterans Access to Everse..
5COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : Former Coke Scientist Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets for Chinese Vent..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.