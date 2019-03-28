Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices inch down as U.S. crude stocks climb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin near Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday, extending losses into a second consecutive session following a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $67.11 a barrel at 1157 GMT, down 72 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.61 per barrel, down 80 cents from their last settlement.

U.S. crude inventories rose last week by 2.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.2 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

Demand concerns on the back of economic jitters linked to the U.S.-Chinese trade war have also capped prices.

In a fresh development, China made unprecedented proposals on a range of issues, including forced technology transfer, as the two sides work to end their protracted dispute.

Overall, bullish sentiment continues to underpin the market, with Brent rising almost 30 percent this year.

"Today's fall does not derail the short-term bullish argument that both the OPEC+ production cuts and supply outages will outweigh the global growth concerns and rising U.S. production," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Oil prices are being supported by efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-affiliated allies like Russia to trim output, as well as plummeting Venezuelan output.

On top of U.S. sanctions, power cuts have crippled Venezuela's oil industry.

The country's main oil export port of Jose and four crude upgraders, needed to convert Venezuela's heavy oil into exportable grades, have been halted since Monday, industry sources said.

U.S. sanctions have also hit Iranian crude exports.

In early May, analysts expect the United States will extend some sanction waivers on Iranian oil but might reduce the number of countries receiving them.

The 180-day exemptions were granted in November to China, India, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea.

Washington is seeking to cut Iranian oil exports to zero.

"Enjoy it whilst it lasts. The upcoming six months will bring relatively healthy demand for OPEC oil," PVM's Tamas Varga said in a note.

"If the unplanned supply cuts remain in place... oil prices should edge towards $75/bbl ...in coming months as global inventories will draw."

(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Kirsten Donovan)

By Shadia Nasralla

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.13% 25625.59 Delayed Quote.9.85%
NASDAQ 100 -0.58% 7308.193099 Delayed Quote.16.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.63% 7643.377022 Delayed Quote.15.92%
S&P 500 -0.46% 2805.37 Delayed Quote.11.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40aU.S. fourth-quarter GDP revised down; profits weak
RE
08:36aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : DISAPPOINTING THAT LOAN SCHEME HAS NO WORKING CAPITAL ELEMENT – IFA
PU
08:31aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Vienna Initiative, 10 years on, makes case for deeper financial integration in emerging Europe
PU
08:25aKeep calm and carry on? We're struggling, say German firms in UK
RE
08:21aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : approves 12.5 million investment in Adiwale Fund 1 targeting Francophone West Africa
PU
08:19aOil prices inch down as U.S. crude stocks climb
RE
08:17aBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Holds At 15-month Low Ahead Of Economic Data
DJ
08:17aIdeologically Divided House Democrats Struggle to Write a Budget Blueprint
DJ
08:14aEU court clears German green charge exemption to industry
RE
08:13aCURRENCIES : Dollar Gains Ahead Of Final Read Of 2018 GDP
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
5BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest increases operating result by EUR 20 million in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.