Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices jump as Gulf of Mexico rigs evacuated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 01:03pm CEST
A pump jack operates at sunset in an oil field in Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday after the evacuation of two Gulf of Mexico oil platforms in preparation for a hurricane.

U.S. light crude rose $1.60 a barrel from Friday's close to a peak of $71.40, its highest since mid-July, before easing slightly to around $71.30 by 1050 GMT. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Benchmark Brent crude, which traded on Monday, was up $1.45 at $79.60 a barrel.

Anadarko Petroleum Co said on Monday it had evacuated and shut production at two oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the approach of Gordon, which is expected to come ashore as a hurricane.

Global oil markets have tightened over the last month, pushing up Brent prices by more than 10 percent since the middle of August. Investors anticipate less supply from Iran as U.S. sanctions on Tehran begin to bite.

"With ship-tracking data now pointing at a reduction in Iranian exports, renewed strife in Libya, and Venezuelan export availability hobbled by an accident at the key Jose terminal, the list of bullish headlines is getting longer," said Michael Dei-Michei, head of research at Vienna consultancy JBC Energy.

Barclays bank said on Tuesday oil markets had changed since 2017, when worries about rising supply were more evident.

"U.S. producers are resisting temptation and exercising capital discipline, OPEC and Russia have convinced market participants they are managing the supply of over half of global production, the U.S. is using sanctions more actively, and several key OPEC producers are at risk of being failed states," Barclays said.

"Prices could reach $80 and higher in the short term," Barclays said. For 2020, it said it expected Brent to average $75 a barrel, up from its previous forecast of $55.

Harry Tchilinguirian, oil strategist at BNP Paribas, struck a similar tone, warning of "supply issues" into 2019.

"Crude oil export losses from Iran due to U.S. sanctions, production decline in Venezuela and episodic outages in Libya are unlikely to be offset entirely by corresponding rises in OPEC+ production," Tchilinguirian said.

BNP Paribas expects Brent to average $79 in 2019.

While U.S. sanctions are forcing many Western companies to cease trading with Tehran, two of its biggest customers have said they will continue to buy Iranian crude.

India will allow state refiners to import Iranian oil if Tehran arranges and insures tankers. And Chinese buyers are shifting most of their Iranian oil imports to vessels owned by National Iranian Tanker Co.

(Reporting by Christopher Johnson in LONDON and Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE; editing by Dale Hudson and Jason Neely)

By Christopher Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM -0.08% 64.4 Delayed Quote.20.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36pUK companies spend least on foreign takeovers since 2013
RE
01:35pTreadstone 71 Offers New Support and Certification Model for Building Intelligence Programs
SE
01:32pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Workshop on mainstreaming and implementing the Water-Energy Nexus for sustainable development in Africa commences in Addis Ababa
PU
01:29pECB's Vasiliauskas calls for EU-wide supervision of big banks
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pWith drugs pipeline in focus, Bayer considers job cuts
RE
01:11pChallenges facing German pharmaceutical company Bayer
RE
01:05pLBA Ware CEO Lori Brewer to Offer Insights on Motivating Loan Originators at 2018 Mortgage Bankers Association’s Human Resources Symposium
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING to pay $900 million to settle Dutch money laundering case
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps
4MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.