Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices jump as U.S. crude stocks fall, Middle East worries add support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 12:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday to their highest in nearly a month as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected, underpinning a market already buoyed by worries over a potential U.S.-Iran conflict.

Front-month Brent crude futures, international benchmark for oil, were up 1.3% at $65.91 by 0341 GMT. They earlier touched their highest since May 31 at $66 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.98 per barrel, up 1.8% from their last settlement. WTI earlier hit its strongest level since May 30 at $59.03 a barrel.

Analysts said the gains were mainly driven by American Petroleum Institute (API) data showing a fall in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 7.5 million barrels in the week ended June 21 to 474.5 million, compared with analyst expectations for a decline of 2.5 million barrels, the data showed. Crude stocks at U.S. delivery hub Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by 1.3 million barrels.

"Oil prices went ballistic after the API report," said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

"Oil prices have been squeezing higher on escalating tensions in the Middle East. But with late-day draws showing up in the API report, this is a strong signal for the energy market," Innes said.

The data came as traders watched for any signs that tensions between the United States and Iran could escalate into military conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to obliterate parts of Iran if it attacked "anything American", in a new war of words with Iran. Tehran has condemned a fresh round of U.S. sanctions as "mentally retarded".

Bilateral tensions between the two have spiked anew after Iran shot down a U.S. drone last week in the Gulf. Relations have been tense since Washington blamed attacks on oil tankers just outside the Gulf in May and June on Iran, while Tehran has repeatedly said it had no role in the incidents.

Conflict between Washington and Tehran has stoked fears that shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz - the world's busiest oil supply route - could be disrupted.

Seeking to calm a nervous market, the head of national oil company Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday the company can meet the oil needs of customers using its spare capacity.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)

By Colin Packham

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28aMasters of what universe? Central bankers in a bind as G20 bickers over trade
RE
12:25aMalaysia's May inflation stays at 0.2% year-on-year, just below forecast
RE
12:25aMexico power utility to seek 'fairer' deal over pipeline disputes
RE
12:20aPhiladelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aMalaysia May CPI +0.2% on Year; +0.3% Expected
DJ
12:15aOil prices jump as U.S. crude stocks fall, Middle East worries add support
RE
12:02aXIAOMI : The Potential of Core Blockchain Project SCRY.INFO
AQ
06/25ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Quiet On Lowered Expectations For Fed Rate Cut, U.S.-China Trade Deal
DJ
06/25EXCLUSIVE : Investors with $34 trillion demand urgent climate change action
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bombardier exits commercial aviation with sale..
2ERICSSON AB : U.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff use
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron says some Huawei shipments resumed, shares rise
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : FedEx profit beats estimates, warns of pain in 2020 from trade war
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Q3 2019 Prepared Remarks
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About