Oil prices lift Russian rouble as chaos in Belarus intensifies; Lira down

* Lira slips 0.2% against weaker dollar
* Belarus dollar denominated bonds fall
* Poland to discuss situation in Belarus with opposition;
zloty up
* Hungarian forint flat; cenbank decision on Tuesday eyed
* EM stocks up on COVID-19 treatment optimism, upbeat U.S
data
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira extended losses on Monday
after ratings agency Fitch lowered the country's outlook to
'negative', while Belarus bonds fell as protests demanding
leader Alexander Lukashenko step down intensified.
Emerging market stocks jumped 1% after the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration approved the use of a recovered
COVID-19 patent's blood plasma as a treatment option, while
upbeat business surveys from the United States kept hopes for an
economic recovery alive.
The dollar weakened against most rivals ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole gathering on Thursday,
where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to talk about the
bank's monetary policy framework review.
In Turkey, Fitch changed its outlook to 'negative' from
'stable' on Friday, citing depleting foreign exchange reserves,
weak monetary policy credibility and a sizeable current account
deficit among factors exacerbating external financing risks.
The lira fell 0.2%. The currency, down 19% this year,
has been plumbing new lows recently, but found some footing last
week after a significant gas find in the Black Sea.
The news, which was later confirmed by President Tayyip
Erdogan, would lessen the country's energy imports and help
narrow its current account deficit.
South Africa's rand rose 1.1% to hit a three-week
high, extending gains to a fifth straight session, while higher
oil prices lifted Russia's rouble from over three-month
lows even as chaos in neighbouring Belarus rose.
Tens of thousands of citizens flooded into Minsk to protest
a disputed presidential election earlier this month. Russia on
Friday had said it was ready to help Belarus if asked.
"If there is an escalation and Russia is asked to intervene,
that would be very negative for Russian assets. Not immediately
or directly, but through sanctions imposed by Western
diplomacies," said Cristian Maggio, head of EM strategy at TD
Securities.
"In that case, it would be negative for the rouble even
beyond any positive moves for oil."
Yields on Belarus 2030 dollar-denominated bonds
rose, while prices of Belarussian
dollar-denominated debt broadly fell, across different
maturities. ,.
Poland's government will discuss the situation in its
eastern neighbour as it sees no quick end to the situation, the
Prime Minster said. Against a stronger euro, the Polish zloty
rose 0.2%.
Hungary's forint was flat against the single
currency ahead of a central bank interest rate meeting on
Tuesday. After 15-basis-point cuts in the last two months, the
bank is expected to stand pat, a Reuters poll showed.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)