Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices march to biggest weekly gain in months as MidEast tensions dominate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 10:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Oil rigs are seen at Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices were on track for a more-than-7% jump this week, their biggest in months, as early trading on Friday saw gains extended on fresh tensions in the Middle East after a key Saudi Arabian supply hub was knocked out in an attack last weekend.

Friday's rises came after a Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation north of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, as the United States worked with Middle East and European nations to build a coalition to deter Iranian threats after the Saudi attack.

Brent crude is on track to rise about 7.7% this week, the biggest weekly gain since January. The front-month November contract was at $64.96 a barrel, up 56 cents, by 0212 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 66 cents to $58.79 a barrel, set to post a 7.1% gain for the week, the largest weekly rise since June.

"The forward curve remains 'bid' as traders are hedging that the initial estimates for the duration of repairs (at damaged Saudi facilities), given the complex nature, could well underestimate the time required," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

Saudi Arabia's production dropped by almost half after an attack on Saturday crippled a major oil processing facility. Its oil minister has pledged to restore lost production by the end of this month, and bring capacity back to 12 million barrels per day by the end of November.

The United States and Saudi Arabia blames Iran for the assault on Saudi oil facilities. Tehran denies any involvement.

In the United States, meanwhile, torrential rain from Tropical Storm Imelda has forced a major refinery to cut production and shut a key oil pipeline, terminals and a ship channel in Texas.

Global markets are also keeping an eye on U.S.-China trade negotiations in Washington, as officials from both sides resumed face-to-face talks for the first time in nearly two months on Thursday.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Florence Tan

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 64.8 Delayed Quote.25.71%
WTI -0.09% 58.74 Delayed Quote.36.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28pEXCLUSIVE : Venezuela opposition eyes U.N. asset protection as option to save Citgo
RE
11:27pNorth Korea faces lowest crop harvest in five years, widespread food shortages - U.N.
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:50pJapan agrees to hold bilateral talks with South Korea in WTO dispute
RE
10:49pMain IKEA retailer expects to exceed renewable energy goal by year's end
RE
10:46pChina's new one-year lending benchmark rate cut marginally
RE
10:36pChina's one-year lending benchmark rate cut marginally
RE
10:30pJapan Finance Minister Aso says monetary policy up to the BOJ to decide
RE
10:26pEconomy hopes support shares, oil edges up on Mideast tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4DJI : EXPLAINER: U.S.-China trade talks - where they are and what's at stake
5ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Thomas Cook hit with extra funding demand, threatening rescue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group