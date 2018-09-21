Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices mixed as Trump calls on OPEC to lower prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 06:41am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Gas flares from an oil production platform are seen at the Soroush oil fields.

SEOUL (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Friday after falling in the previous session as U.S. President Donald Trump urged OPEC to lower crude prices ahead of its meeting in Algeria this weekend.

International benchmark Brent crude for November delivery was up 5 cents at $78.75 a barrel by 0424 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 8 cents to $70.24 a barrel.

Trump called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to lower prices, saying on Twitter "they would not be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push for higher and higher oil prices."

OPEC and its allies are scheduled to meet on Sunday in Algeria to discuss how to allocate supply increases to offset a shortage of Iran supplies due to U.S. sanctions.

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at OANDA in Singapore, said Trump's remarks just days before the OPEC meeting put "a focus on the likely supply impacts of U.S.-led Iran sanctions."

"The market had until that point been trading fluidly with the assumption that Saudi Arabia is now comfortable with Brent at $80 or even higher, which is challenging the market's long-held supposition that prompt Brent between $70 and $80 was OPEC's sweet spot," Innes added.

Brent has been trading just below $80 a barrel, backed by concerns of supply shortages from looming U.S. sanctions against Iran, which are set to take effect in November.

"Iranian crude exports are coming earlier and bigger-than-expected, at a time seasonal demand is strong. With spare capacity also falling sharply, the market remains exposed to supply-induced price shocks," according to a report by ANZ Bank.

Although supply worries have pushed up oil prices, OPEC and its allies were not likely to agree to an official increase in crude output at this weekend's meeting, OPEC sources said.

(For a graphic on '
Iran crude oil exports to top destinations' click

(Reporting By Jane Chung; additional Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; editing by Darren Schuettler and Richard Pullin)

By Jane Chung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35aBOJ tankan seen showing manufacturers' mood up slightly, but outlook murky - Reuters poll
RE
02:34aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : TAT lines up ‘We Love Local’ ambassadors
PU
02:31aLloyd's of London shrugs off 2017 loss with first-half profit
RE
02:14aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Number of traffic accident fatalities up 8% in July 2018 year on year
PU
02:14aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : 3.5% of businesses relocated economic activities within the country or abroad
PU
02:14aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Above-average apple and pear yields in 2018
PU
02:14aTURNOVER IN ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD SERVICE ACTIVITIES IN JULY 2018 IN REAL TERMS : +0.1% to July 2017
PU
01:49aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : reviews system for productivity measurement in SMEs
PU
01:45aFed's Powell between a rock and hard place - Ignore the yield curve or tight job market?
RE
01:34aEMA ENERGY MARKET AUTHORITY : Open Electricity Market rolls out nationwide from November 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
3AXACTOR SE : AXACTOR : extends client relationship into Sweden with a new forward flow agreement.
4WAL-MART STORES : WALMART WARNS TRUMP TARIFFS MAY FORCE PRICE HIKES: letter
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.