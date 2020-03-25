Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices mixed as demand shrinks, but stimulus hopes support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 08:43pm EDT
Paul Putnam, 53, a rancher and independent contract pumper walks past a pump jack in Loving County

Oil prices were mixed on Thursday following three days of gains, with the prospect of rapidly dwindling demand due to coronavirus travel bans and lockdowns offsetting hopes a U.S. $2 trillion emergency stimulus will shore up economic activity.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 4 cents, or 0.2%, to $24.45 as of 0018 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.4%, to $27.51.

"With lockdowns in many countries, expectations of oil demand contracting by more than 10 million barrels per day (bpd) are rising. Such demand loss will increase the supply glut," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts said in a note.

The collapse of a supply-cut pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers led by Russia is set to boost oil supply, with Saudi Arabia planning to ship more than 10 million bpd from May.

"Production increases by Saudi Arabia and Russia loom, and things still look uncertain due to the ongoing price war between these two countries," ANZ said.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels in the most recent week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, marking the ninth straight week of increases.

Products supplied, a proxy for U.S. demand, dropped nearly 10% to 19.4 million bpd, EIA data showed.

By Sonali Paul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09pBank of Korea to hold 'unlimited' repo operations for three months
RE
09:06pBank of England, UK government to resume fight against coronavirus slump
RE
08:57pSoftBank Group's share rally ends after Moody's downgrade
RE
08:45pAsian markets tread cautiously ahead of U.S. stimulus, jobs
RE
08:45pAirlines turn to cargo for revenue as U.S. Senate nears industry aid vote
RE
08:44pAsian markets tread cautiously ahead of U.S. stimulus, jobs
RE
08:43pOil prices mixed as demand shrinks, but stimulus hopes support
RE
08:42pSingapore flags recession as economy shrinks sharply in first quarter due to virus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
2India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
4ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Update on COVID-19 Pandemic
5CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : 2019 Net Profit Rose 35%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group